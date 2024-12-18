Newly Discovered Enzyme in Ocean Microbes Could Boost Carbon Storage

Special cyanobacteria

Like plants, cyanobacteria use an enzyme called ribulose bisphosphate carboxylase, or RuBisCo, to convert carbon dioxide into biomass. One of the most abundant proteins in nature, RuBisCo comes in several forms: The most common type, known as form I RuBisCo, often uses a structure called a carboxysome to selectively react with carbon dioxide but not oxygen, allowing photosynthesis to proceed efficiently. Organisms with a less common type of the enzyme, known as form II, lack a carboxysome and can effectively build biomass from carbon dioxide in environments where oxygen is scarce.





Usually, organisms have only one form of RuBisCo, said lead author Alex Jaff, a postdoctoral scholar in Earth system science. So he was surprised when he happened upon an exception to that rule while studying carbon fixation in ocean microbes. Jaffe was analyzing DNA from seawater samples collected from deep waters off the coasts of Central and South America when he noticed that some shallow water DNA samples had accidentally slipped in. He discovered that cyanobacteria in these samples seemed to have genes for both RuBisCo forms. “My initial reaction was this is probably wrong,” said Jaffe.





Further research confirmed that both forms of the enzyme were present and actively used for photosynthesis in the cyanobacteria from shallow water, although additional testing will be required to understand how cyanobacteria use the two forms. “By having two versions,” said Jaffe, “it might allow you to remove more carbon dioxide from the water than if you only had one of them, or potentially to do it a little bit more efficiently.”





Efficiency might be key to survival where the samples originated, in an oxygen minimum zone about 50 to 150 meters below the surface, where oxygen and light are both in short supply. “It’s very hard to live there,” said Dekas. “For a photosynthetic organism, when you have low light, you have little energy.”