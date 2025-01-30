Newly Discovered Fungus in Ireland Makes Zombies Out of Cave Spiders

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Dr Harry Evans, Emeritus Fellow at CAB International, led scientists – including from the Natural History Museum of Denmark and Royal Botanical Gardens Kew – in a study to investigate the identity of a fungus found on a spider during filming of the BBC Winterwatch series in Northern Ireland.





Based on both morphological and molecular evidence, the fungus was confirmed as a novel species and: “named after the broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough, a pioneer of BBC natural history programmes, who – in his role as controller of BBC 2 – helped to develop the Natural History Unit; leading, indirectly, to the present nature series during which the new species was first discovered.”





Subsequently, the spider host was identified as the orb-weaving cave spider, Metellina merianae (Tetragnathidae: Araneae), and – through the help of a local speleologist – further specimens of the new species, Gibellula attenboroughii, were found in cave systems in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as on a related spider, Meta menardi, occupying different ecological niches within the caves.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Like the type specimen, originally located on the ceiling of a gunpowder store, all the infected spiders were positioned on the roof or walls of the caves. These normally reclusive spiders had left their lairs or webs and migrated to die in exposed situations: essentially, mirroring the behaviour of ants infected by fungi of the genus Ophiocordyceps previously reported from the Atlantic rainforest of Brazil.





Such manipulation of the host in order to favour dispersal of the fungal spores engendered the description of ‘zombie-ant fungi’ and led to the publication of a number of zombie-fungus themed books, as well as to a popular video game and the television series, The Last of Us. Behavioural-changing metabolites, such as dopamine, have since been identified in cultures of zombie-ant fungi of the genus Ophiocordyceps.





Published in the journal Fungal Systematics and Evolution, the scientists also used historical herbarium records and literature searches to uncover a hidden diversity within the genus Gibellula in the British Isles, along with evidence of widespread disease epidemics on spiders in Norfolk and Wales. It was concluded that: “their role in spider-population dynamics warrants further study, as does the metabolites they produce which enable them to exploit such a highly specific ecological niche”.





Reference: Evans HC, Fogg T, Buddie AG, Yeap YT, Araújo JPM. The araneopathogenic genus Gibellula (Cordycipitaceae: Hypocreales) in the British Isles, including a new zombie species on orb-weaving cave spiders (Metainae: Tetragnathidae). Fungal Syst Evol. 2025. doi: 10.3114/fuse.2025.15.07



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.