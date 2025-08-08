Next-Gen Heart Patch May Revolutionize Heart Repair

Following a heart attack, blood flow to the heart is interrupted and the resulting lack of oxygen can cause heart damage. The heart wall can rupture in severe cases, requiring immediate surgical intervention. Today, bovine pericardial patches are used to repair such heart defects owing to their stability, permeability and ease of implantation.





An interdisciplinary research team from ETH Zurich and the University Hospital of Zurich, led by Professor Robert Katzschmann and Professor Omer Dzemali, have developed a novel three-dimensional heart patch for intraventricular implantation. The team has just presented it in the scientific journal Advanced Materials.

N ot only to seal but also to heal

The bovine pericardial patches currently used, BPPs for short, have significant disadvantages. Not only are they biologically inert, meaning they remain foreign bodies in the heart and cannot be broken down, but they can also cause unwanted reactions such as calcification, thrombosis, or inflammation. “Traditional heart patches do not integrate into the heart tissue and remain permanently in the body. We wanted to solve this problem with our patch, which integrates into the existing heart tissue,” explains Lewis Jones, lead author of the study.





The “RCPatch” (Reinforced Cardiac Patch) could become a long-term alternative to conventional patches made from bovine pericardium: “Our goal was to develop a patch that not only closes a defect but also helps to repair it completely,” explains Katzschmann.