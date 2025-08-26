Next-Generation Material Unlocks More Efficient Multi-Drug Screening

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Scientists at National Taiwan University System have developed a new nanomaterial-based system that dramatically improves the detection of a wide range of psychoactive substances, including emerging designer drugs. The approach, which combines specially engineered mesoporous graphitic-zeolite nanoparticles (MGNs) with light-activated nanomaterials, allows drugs to be detected quickly and accurately using laser-based mass spectrometry, overcoming long-standing challenges in forensic and clinical analysis.





The rapid appearance of over a thousand new psychoactive substances worldwide has made it increasingly difficult to identify these compounds reliably. Their diverse chemical structures and widespread illicit use often interfere with traditional testing methods, making it challenging for laboratories to detect them with precision.





The newly developed platform tackles this problem by using MGNs—highly structured carbon-based materials created through chemical vapor deposition—that have exceptionally large surface areas and can efficiently absorb light and convert it into heat. When combined with laser-based mass spectrometry, these nanoparticles enhance the ionization of small drug molecules while minimizing background noise, a problem that has long limited detection in the low-mass range.





In tests with twelve representative compounds spanning seven drug classes, the MGN-enhanced system improved signal clarity nearly 100-fold compared to conventional methods, achieving quantification accuracies exceeding 90 percent. Mechanistic studies revealed that the nanoparticles’ porous structure captures drug molecules while localized photothermal heating accelerates soft ionization, allowing rapid and reproducible measurements.





This innovation offers forensic scientists and public health agencies a powerful tool to monitor both established and newly emerging drugs, enabling faster, interference-free testing in real-world scenarios. By addressing the limitations of conventional detection techniques, the research opens new avenues for timely drug screening and strengthens the capacity for public safety and regulatory enforcement.





Professor Pai-Shan Chen, from the Institute of Toxicology at National Taiwan University, said, “By combining cutting-edge nanomaterials from Associate Professor Yi-Hsin Liu at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) with microfluidic automation developed by Professor Pin-Chuan Chen at National Taiwan University Science and Technology (NTUST), we have created a system that can quickly and accurately detect a wide range of psychoactive substances, including emerging designer drugs.”





“It addresses a long-standing limitation of traditional SALDI-MS, which often struggles to detect small molecules at low concentrations. This breakthrough enables fast, reliable multi-drug screening and provides a powerful new tool for public health and forensic science.”





Reference: Chen H, Wang H, Jair Y, et al. Graphitized mesoporous nanocomposites enables matrix‐free soft ionization for multi‐class drug screening. Small. 2025:e04570. doi: 10.1002/smll.202504570





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.