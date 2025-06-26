NSF Awards Its First PFAS-Free Certification to FOODLUBE

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

The industrial lubricant manufacturer ROCOL has become the first company in the world to receive a PFAS-free certification from NSF International.



The standard provides manufacturers with a verified method to identify lubricants and food equipment materials that don’t contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS-free lube

In response to the growing concern around PFAS in food packaging, NSF launched its 537 certification program in March this year.



“With mounting concerns and new regulations being introduced regarding PFAS in our environment and food supply, NSF 537 represents a significant leap forward in consumer safety and transparency,” Sam Cole, NSF’s director of food contact evaluation, said in a statement.

What are PFAS? PFAS – also known as forever chemicals – were first mass-produced in the mid-20th century as waterproofing agents for commercial products like pans, packaging and raincoats.

Academic understanding of the compounds eventually began to build in the 1990s, following decades of gatekeeping and lobbying from the chemicals’ two prime producers, 3M and Dupont.

Once this research got going, it became apparent that the chemicals had spread to every corner of the planet, were practically unbreakable and, in significant doses, could cause cancer and birth defects.





In its announcement on June 18, NSF said that, following rigorous testing, ROCOL’s FOODLUBE Premier 1, FOODLUBE Universal 2, FOODLUBE WD Spray and FOODLUBE Chain Spray had been approved as PFAS-free lubricants.



All products are made to lubricate machinery used in food manufacturing.



“ROCOL’s achievement as the first manufacturer to meet these rigorous standards demonstrates its commitment to food safety and environmental responsibility,” Cole continued. “Their proactive approach helps set a new benchmark for the industry.”



Last year, ROCOL announced its FOODLUBE range would be PFAS-free from April 2024 – a change the company estimated would reduce its PFAS use by 425 kg a year.



“NSF’s new PFAS certification is a significant step forward for the food industry, and we’re proud to have helped bring it to life,” Jess Baker, a senior scientist at ROCOL, said in a statement.



The certification follows increasing regulatory scrutiny of PFAS. The EU has recently implemented new regulations for food contact materials, with full implementation expected by August 11, 2026. The UK is currently exploring new regulations regarding PFAS in food contact materials.



“This milestone reinforces the quality, durability, and safety of our FOODLUBE products,” Baker continued, “while upholding the highest environmental standards. We’re looking forward to completing the certification across the full range.”



“I would urge others in the industry to follow suit and get their products certified. The NSF team were incredibly supportive throughout the process, and collective action is essential to tackling the issue of forever chemicals,” she added.