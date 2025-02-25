Nuclear Battery Converts Radiation To Electricity

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from The Ohio State University have developed a prototype battery that converts nuclear radiation into electricity through light emission. The findings, published in Optical Materials: X, demonstrate how ambient gamma radiation can be harnessed using a combination of scintillator crystals and solar cells.





Scintillator crystals High-density materials that emit light when exposed to radiation. These crystals play a key role in converting nuclear energy into visible light, which can then be used to generate electricity. Gamma radiation A form of high-energy electromagnetic radiation emitted during radioactive decay. It is more penetrating than X-rays and can pass through most materials, requiring heavy shielding for protection.





Nuclear power plants contribute approximately 20% of the electricity produced in the United States while generating minimal greenhouse gas emissions. However, they also produce radioactive waste, which requires careful disposal due to its potential risks to human health and the environment. This new technology explores the possibility of utilizing nuclear waste to generate usable energy.

“We're harvesting something considered as waste and by nature, trying to turn it into treasure.”

Dr. Raymond Cao.

Testing the nuclear battery

The prototype, which measures about 4 cubic centimeters, was tested using two radioactive isotopes: cesium-137 and cobalt-60. These isotopes are significant fission byproducts from spent nuclear fuel. Experiments were conducted at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory, which supports research and education but does not generate electrical power.

Cesium-137 & cobalt-60 Radioactive isotopes commonly found in nuclear waste. Cesium-137 is a significant fission byproduct, while cobalt-60 is often used in medical and industrial applications due to its high radiation output.





Results showed that when exposed to cesium-137, the battery produced 288 nanowatts. In contrast, exposure to cobalt-60, a more intense radiation source, yielded 1.5 microwatts – enough power to activate a small sensor. Although this output is far lower than typical household power needs, researchers believe the system can be scaled up for specific applications.

Potential applications and scalability

Unlike conventional batteries, this nuclear-powered system is designed for use in environments with high radiation levels, such as nuclear waste storage pools and specialized energy systems for space or deep-sea exploration. The battery itself does not contain radioactive materials, making it safe to handle despite utilizing highly penetrating gamma radiation.





The researchers observed that power output varied depending on the size and shape of the scintillator crystals used. Larger crystals absorbed more radiation and emitted more light, improving energy conversion efficiency. These findings indicate that optimizing crystal design could enhance the battery’s performance.





While the technology is still in early development, the research team aims to scale up power production to the watt level. Future work will focus on improving efficiency, longevity and manufacturing feasibility.





If successfully developed, these batteries could provide long-lasting, maintenance-free power sources in radiation-rich environments. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, this research represents a step toward energy solutions that repurpose nuclear waste into functional energy.





