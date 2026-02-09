Octopus Skin Inspires New Synthetic Smart Material

Read time: 2 minutes

Despite the prevalence of synthetic materials across different industries and scientific fields, most are developed to serve a limited set of functions. To address this inflexibility, researchers at Penn State, led by Hongtao Sun, assistant professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering (IME), have developed a fabrication method that can print multifunctional “smart synthetic skin” - configurable materials that can be used to encrypt or decrypt information, enable adaptive camouflage, power soft robotics and more.





Using their novel approach, the team made a programmable smart skin out of hydrogel - a water-rich, gel-like material. Compared to traditional synthetic materials with fixed properties, the smart skin enables enhanced multifunctionality, allowing researchers to adjust the gel’s dynamic control of optical appearance, mechanical response, surface texture and shape morphing when exposed to external stimuli such as heat, solvents or mechanical stress.





The team detailed their work in a paper published in Nature Communications.





According to Sun, principal investigator on the project, the idea for the material was sparked by the natural biology of cephalopods, like the octopus, that can control their skin’s appearance to camouflage themselves from predators or communicate with each other.

“Cephalopods use a complex system of muscles and nerves to exhibit dynamic control over the appearance and texture of their skin,” Sun said. “Inspired by these soft organisms, we developed a 4D-printing system to capture that idea in a synthetic, soft material."





Sun, who holds additional affiliations in biomedical engineering, material science and engineering and the Materials Research Institute at Penn State, described the team’s method as 4D-printing because it produces 3D objects that can reactively adjust based on changes in the environment. The team used a technique known as halftone-encoded printing - which translates image or texture data onto a surface in the form of binary ones and zeros - to encode digital information directly into the material, similarly to the dot patterns used in newspapers or photographs. This technique allows the team to essentially program their smart skin to change appearance or texture through exposure to stimuli.





These patterns control how different regions of the material respond to their environment, with some areas deswelling or softening more than others when exposed to changes in temperature, liquids or mechanical forces. By carefully designing the patterns, the team can decide how the material behaves overall.





“In simple terms, we’re printing instructions into the material,” Sun explained. “Those instructions tell the skin how to react when something changes around it.”





According to Haoqing Yang, a doctoral candidate studying IME and first author of the paper, one of the most striking demonstrations of the smart skin is its ability to hide and reveal information. To showcase this feature, the team encoded a photo of the Mona Lisa onto the smart skin. When the film was washed with ethanol, the film appeared transparent, showing no visible image. However, the Mona Lisa became fully visible after immersion in ice water, or during gradual heating.





