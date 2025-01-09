Organic Solar Cells Achieve Longevity and High Efficiency

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at Åbo Akademi University have addressed a critical challenge in organic solar cells, significantly improving their efficiency and durability. By identifying and mitigating a previously unknown loss mechanism, the study offers new insights into enhancing the performance and stability of these devices, which are known for their lightness, flexibility and energy-efficient manufacturing process.





Organic solar cells A type of photovoltaic technology that uses organic (carbon-based) materials to convert sunlight into electricity. These cells are lightweight, flexible, and can be manufactured using energy-efficient processes.





Organic photovoltaics have seen notable advancements in recent years, with power conversion efficiency surpassing 20% in lab settings for conventional designs. However, their commercial adoption has been hindered by material degradation under sunlight and air exposure, necessitating further work to improve their long-term stability.

Power conversion efficiency (PCE) The percentage of sunlight energy converted into electrical energy by a solar cell. Higher PCE indicates better performance.

Breakthrough in inverted organic solar cells

The research focused on structure-inverted, or n-i-p, organic solar cells, which are known for their durability but have historically lagged in power conversion efficiency compared to conventional cells. In the study, these solar cells achieved over 18% efficiency for a 1 cm² device area, a significant improvement for this design. Additionally, the cells demonstrated exceptional longevity, with a reported operational life of 24,700 hours under continuous white light illumination, translating to over 16 years of predicted use.





This enhanced performance stems from the use of a durable material for the top contact layer, a feature that contributes to the structural stability of n-i-p solar cells. The study highlights these cells as a promising alternative for long-term applications, particularly in scenarios where durability is critical.

Eliminating the recombination loss mechanism

A key finding of the study was the identification of a loss mechanism at the bottom contact of organic solar cells, which are typically made from metal oxides like zinc oxide. This contact creates a narrow recombination area, reducing the photocurrent and efficiency of the device. The researchers solved this issue by introducing a thin passivation layer made of silicon oxide nitrate (SiOxNy). Applied using a solvent-based process, this layer eliminates the recombination area, resulting in improved photocurrent and overall cell performance.





Recombination area A region in a solar cell where free charge carriers (electrons and holes) recombine without generating electricity, leading to energy loss. A region in a solar cell where free charge carriers (electrons and holes) recombine without generating electricity, leading to energy loss. Passivation layer A protective layer applied to a solar cell component to reduce energy loss, improve stability, and enhance efficiency. A protective layer applied to a solar cell component to reduce energy loss, improve stability, and enhance efficiency.





The combination of this passivation technique with the inverted structure not only boosts efficiency but also ensures stability, addressing two critical challenges in the development of organic solar cells.





Reference: Liu B, Sandberg OJ, Qin J, et al. Inverted organic solar cells with an in situ-derived SiOxNy passivation layer and power conversion efficiency exceeding 18%. Nature Photonics. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41566-024-01574-0



