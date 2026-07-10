Packaging Made From Pumpkin Peel Waste Can Keep Your Food Fresh

Researchers at Kyushu University have developed a new food preservation solution. Using pumpkin peel as raw material, they synthesized a nanomaterial for food packaging that slows the deterioration of fruit and other produce while reducing transport damage. The findings were published on 2026 in .





An estimated 40 to 50 percent of harvested fruits and vegetables never reach consumers, lost somewhere between farm and market. Proper packaging can prevent much of this loss by protecting them from air exposure, humidity, and physical damage, but the plastics widely used come at an environmental cost.





“Our lab has long focused on extending the shelf life of agricultural produce while reducing reliance on petroleum-based plastics,” says , Professor at Kyushu University’s .



To create functional, eco-friendly packaging that combats food waste, Tanaka’s team turned to agricultural by-products - the very waste from food production itself. This time, they used pumpkin peel, which makes up roughly 10% of the fruit's weight and contains useful components.





The team heated the peel under high pressure, then cooled and freeze-dried it to produce carbon quantum dots (CQDs), a fine black powder with particles about 10 nanometers in diameter. With antimicrobial and UV-blocking properties, these particles protect food surfaces from browning and degradation caused by excessive light exposure.





They then combined the CQDs with carboxymethyl cellulose and gelatin to form a composite film. Researchers found that adding 3% CQDs increased the film’s tensile strength by 147% and reduced water vapor permeability. This made the packaging more resistant to vibration and impact during transport, while also helping prevent spoilage from moisture loss.





“Conventional antimicrobial packaging typically relies on metal nanoparticles like zinc oxide or silver, which carry a larger environmental footprint than CQDs,” notes , Associate Professor at the same faculty. “Ours are derived from organic matter and show good biocompatibility at effective concentrations, something critical for any food contact material.”





For a real-world test, the team packaged cherry tomatoes, a highly perishable fruit, and compared the results against unpackaged and conventional plastic-wrapped controls. Films containing CQDs suppressed microbial growth and slowed both weight loss and softening, preserving freshness significantly better than the alternatives.





“We understand safety is a key concern,” comments M.A. Reshaka Kavindi, the study’s first author at Kyushu University’s . “Cell viability tests confirmed the material is non-toxic below 2 mg/mL, and the coating itself uses only a fraction of that amount, at roughly 0.01 millimeters thick. Consumers can further reduce exposure simply by washing or peeling.”



