We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

PFAS-Containing Water Decontaminated Using Magnets

News  
Published: January 24, 2023
 
| Original story from University of Queensland
Bubbles seen underwater.
Credit: Pexels/ Pixabay

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "PFAS-Containing Water Decontaminated Using Magnets"

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

Researchers at The University of Queensland have pioneered a simple, fast and effective technique to remove PFAS chemicals from water.  


Using a magnet and a reusable absorption aid that they developed, polymer chemist Dr Cheng Zhang and PhD candidate Xiao Tan at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology have cleared 95 per cent of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from a small amount of contaminated water in under a minute.


“Removing PFAS chemicals from contaminated waters is urgently needed to safeguard public and environmental health,” Dr Zhang said.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

“But existing methods require machinery like pumps, take a lot of time and need their own power source.


“Our method shows it is possible to remove more of these chemicals in a way that is faster, cheaper, cleaner, and very simple.


“Because our process does not need electricity, it can be used in remote and off-grid communities.” 


PFAS substances are synthetic compounds used in industry and consumer products since the 1950s, but they persist in the environment potentially leading to human health problems.


The PFAS removal technique developed by Dr Zhang and Mr Tan involves treating contaminated water with a new solution, called a magnetic fluorinated polymer sorbent.


“This solution that we developed coats the PFAS particles and then we can use a magnet to attract, isolate and remove them,” Dr Zhang said.


“The solution itself can be reused up to 10 times.


“Our team will now scale up the testing and we hope to have a commercially available product ready in the next three years.”


Reference: Tan X, Dewapriya P, Prasad P, et al. Efficient removal of perfluorinated chemicals from contaminated water sources using magnetic fluorinated polymer sorbents. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2022;61(49):e202213071. doi: 10.1002/anie.202213071


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


Advertisement
Chosen for You
Webinar

Masterclass: Retaining Labile Moieties With Peptide Mapping

On-Demand
Webinar

Masterclass: Upgraded MAM With EAD

On-Demand
App Note / Case Study

Rapid Phosphoproteomics With Dia-PASEF
Advertisement
Advertisement