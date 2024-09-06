PFAS Exposure During Pregnancy May Increase Risk of Obesity and Heart Disease Later in Life

We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Published: September 6, 2024
 
| Original story from The Endocrine Society
Pregnant woman
Credit: Fezailc/ Pixabay
Read time: 1 minute

Women with higher levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) during pregnancy may experience long-term weight gain and heart problems later in life, according to new research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

PFAS are manmade chemicals found in food packaging, cookware, clothes, drinking water, personal care products and many other consumer goods. These endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) can interfere with hormones and cause health issues such as obesity, infertility and cancer.

“Our study supports the idea that pregnancy may be a sensitive period of PFAS exposure as it may be associated with long-term weight gain and subsequent adverse cardiometabolic health outcomes in women,” said the study’s first author Jordan Burdeau, PhD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Mass. “Our findings may improve understanding of the effects of PFAS on cardiometabolic health during pregnancy, which in turn may improve early prevention or detection of adverse cardiometabolic health outcomes in women.”

The researchers studied 547 pregnant women in their early 30s, comparing their PFAS levels during pregnancy with cardiometabolic health outcomes at age 50. They found women with higher levels of PFAS in their blood during early pregnancy weighed more and had more body fat at 50 years old than those with lower levels, potentially making them more susceptible to obesity and heart health problems later in life.

“It’s important to try to limit your PFAS exposure as it could reduce your risk of health issues later in life,” Burdeau said.


Reference:

Burdeau JA, Stephenson BJK, Chavarro JE, et al. Early
pregnancy plasma per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and maternal
midlife adiposity. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2024. doi: 10.1210/clinem/dgae542


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

