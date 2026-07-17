Physicists Create World’s First Room-Temperature Quantum Material

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Nearly all known quantum materials only exhibit their remarkable properties when cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero. At room temperature, heat creates constant atomic vibrations that overwhelm the delicate quantum behavior scientists are trying to harness. Keeping those vibrations in check requires bulky cryogenic refrigeration systems, making quantum materials powerful tools in the laboratory but difficult to translate into practical technologies.





In a study published in Nature, LSU physicists have developed the first room-temperature quantum material capable of distinguishing and transporting different quantum states of light, overcoming one of the biggest challenges in quantum materials research. Led by Associate Professor of Physics Omar S. Magaña-Loaiza, the work establishes a general design principle for engineering an entirely new class of quantum materials, opening new possibilities for quantum computing, secure communications, sensing technologies, and advanced energy systems.





For Chenglong You, a former postdoctoral researcher who is now a professor at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, one of the most rewarding moments came when the team's unconventional approach worked exactly as theory predicted.





“One of the most exciting parts of this project was realizing that we could build a material that does something nature doesn’t provide on its own. Seeing it work exactly as we predicted was incredibly rewarding,” said You.

Building a quantum material from the ground up

Rather than searching for a naturally occurring material with the right quantum properties, the team designed and built one.





To create it, the researchers deposited a thin film of gold onto a glass chip. Using focused ion beams, they carved hundreds of microscopic slits into the gold, each acting like an artificial atom, or meta-atom. Together, these meta-atoms form a crystal with no natural counterpart, yet thinner than the width of a human hair.





As light enters the chip, it travels across the gold surface and interacts with these meta-atoms. By carefully controlling their size, shape, and spacing, the team engineered the material to manipulate light in ways never achieved at room temperature.





“By engineering the distribution of meta-atoms in the plasmonic metacrystal, we can systematically dictate which quantum statistics are allowed to pass through the structure. So, our crystal essentially acts as a statistical filter on quantum states,” said Riley B. Dawkins, who recently completed his Ph.D. and is now joining the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as an NRC Postdoctoral Research Associate.





From the original idea to the final experiment, every stage of the project - from theory and material design to nanofabrication and experimental validation - was carried out within Magaña-Loaiza's Quantum Photonics Group at LSU.





But the breakthrough extends far beyond creating a new material. It's what that material makes possible.

Telling quantum states apart

Not all light behaves the same way.





Sunlight, laser light, and fluorescent light all contain photons, but those photons fluctuate and interact differently. Those subtle differences determine how light behaves at the quantum level, yet identifying them has traditionally required sophisticated instruments, cryogenic detectors, and millions of measurements.





The team’s metacrystal does it automatically. Instead of responding only to a light wave's color or intensity, it distinguishes subtle quantum differences between incoming light and guides each quantum state along a different pathway through the crystal.





Just as importantly, those pathways allow certain quantum states to propagate through the material with fewer changes to their statistics - the unique characteristics that define each quantum state.





"We call this robust transport," Magaña-Loaiza said. "These quantum states carry information. Our crystal can distinguish them and move them from one point to another in a robust way without requiring cryogenic cooling. That's what opens the door to practical quantum technologies."





Physicists describe this collective behavior as quantum coherence, and preserving it is one of the central challenges in quantum information science. In the Nature paper, the researchers describe their metacrystal as the first room-temperature quantum material intrinsically sensitive to the quantum coherence of many-body systems.

A new class of quantum materials

The breakthrough was so fundamentally different from existing materials that the researchers had to invent a new name for it: the quantum statistical plasmonic metacrystal.





“For me, this wasn’t just a project - it was a collective effort built around the idea of creating something completely new in quantum technology,” said Jannatul Ferdous, a graduate student in Magaña-Loaiza's group. “What made it truly exciting was that we were not only creating a new class of room-temperature quantum material but also developing the theory to understand and control its behavior. Seeing this idea become an experimental reality was incredibly rewarding.”

These quantum states carry information. Our crystal can distinguish them and move them in a robust way without requiring cryogenic cooling. That's what opens the door to practical quantum technologies. — Omar S. Magaña-Loaiza, Associate Professor of Physics

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The researchers also discovered that the metacrystal naturally forms what they call quantum statistical bands, analogous to the electronic band structures that determine how semiconductors conduct electricity.





By engineering the arrangement of the meta-atoms, they can determine which quantum states are allowed to move through the material unchanged and which are statistically altered by the process. Rather than relying on naturally occurring materials with desirable properties, scientists can now intentionally design materials that direct quantum states in predictable ways.





In other words, the study provides a blueprint for creating future quantum materials - not just this one.

From quantum computers to cleaner energy

Because the material operates at room temperature, its potential applications extend far beyond fundamental physics.





Future quantum computers could use similar materials to transport delicate quantum information without relying on bulky cryogenic refrigeration systems. The same principles could also enable more practical quantum communication networks, ultra-sensitive sensors and other emerging quantum technologies.





The ability to keep light moving through a material with fewer losses could also benefit renewable energy.





In today's solar cells, some incoming sunlight becomes trapped within the material and is ultimately converted into heat rather than electricity, reducing the amount of energy that can be harvested. By guiding light along more robust pathways, the metacrystal could help keep more of that energy moving through the material instead of being lost.





That's exactly what Magaña-Loaiza plans to test next.





The team's next step is to integrate the metacrystal into solar cells and investigate whether it can increase the amount of sunlight converted into usable electricity. If successful, the work would demonstrate how a discovery rooted in fundamental quantum physics could directly improve next-generation solar-energy technologies.