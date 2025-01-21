Plant Hormone Auxin Crucial To Stockpiling Starch

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

How does a tiny molecule help shape the future of global food security? Researchers from the University of Tasmania have provided new insights into auxin, a master plant hormone, and its vital role in starch production—the powerhouse of the world’s most important crops.





Published in the prestigious Nature Communications, the team’s invited commentary explores how auxin regulates starch formation in rice, corn, and pea seeds.





"It turns out this tiny molecule holds the key to how plants store energy, particularly in the form of starch,” said Adjunct Professor John Ross, who co-authored the paper alongside Dr Erin McAdam.

Professor Ross described the discovery as a significant breakthrough for global food security.

"Understanding auxin’s role could be a game-changer, especially for crops that billions rely on," he said

The research reveals a surprising truth: auxin isn’t just a growth hormone. Without it, seeds simply can’t properly stockpile starch, a vital component that makes up 60–80% of rice grains.





Their paper integrates a series of groundbreaking studies, including their own, which show how auxin orchestrates three critical processes: boosting the activity of starch-producing genes, fuelling energy generation, and ensuring sugar flows efficiently into seeds. Together, these pathways make auxin a cornerstone of crop development.





The findings have dramatic implications for agriculture. By tweaking auxin pathways, scientists might supercharge starch production in crops like rice and maize—essential staples for billions of people.