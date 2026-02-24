Plant Hormone Therapy Could Improve Global Food Security

One similarity between Borlaug’s work and Argueso’s is that her lab is also working with a hormone mutant. The researchers studied a model plant species called Arabidopsis thaliana, also known as thale cress, a well-known plant in the mustard family. They selected plants of this species that had an autoimmune mutation that prevents them from thriving – like having an autoimmune disorder.





Plants react to the constantly changing conditions surrounding them through plant-specific hormones called phytohormones. Argueso calls this the plant’s “chemical brain.” When plants are stressed by pests or disease, cytokinin hormones, which are responsible for cell division, are suppressed in a growth-defense tradeoff. By understanding phytohormone interactions and restoring cytokinin levels in the plants with overactive immune systems, the scientists were able to restart growth without negatively impacting the plant’s defenses. In fact, the plants they designed were even more resistant to disease.





While the researchers’ approach relies on genetic manipulation to change a plant’s chemical signals, it is much faster and easier than identifying and altering the specific gene responsible by mapping the plant’s entire genome, as is standard practice for modifying crop traits. Argueso likens their simpler solution to how a doctor might prescribe a pill to correct a chemical imbalance. She expects the mutations they’ve developed to be useful for agriculture for decades.





“We are exploring collaborations with breeding programs across the world, so this can be tested in different regions with all sorts of crops,” Argueso said. “If these mutations have the potential that we think they do, we would like them to be used everywhere.”

Student research

The study was funded by the National Science Foundation and led by Grace Johnston, who conducted the research as a student. Johnston was recruited into Argueso’s lab as an undergraduate biology student and wrote the paper as her master’s thesis. She is now a research associate in the lab.





“I did not know I wanted to do plant science,” said Johnston, who credits Argueso’s mentoring for her achievement and love of plant biology. “By the time I was done with my undergrad degree, we still didn’t know enough about these plants, and I just couldn’t let it go.”





Johnston received prestigious fellowships from the National Science Foundation and the American Society of Plant Biologists to support her work while earning her undergraduate and graduate degrees.





“This is a CSU research success story,” Johnston said. “Cris took me on when I didn’t know anything about science, and here we are eight years later, and we have the opportunity to actually impact food security.”





Argueso is passionate about inspiring young researchers like Johnston. Students from her lab have gone on to receive important national and international awards, and currently three undergraduate researchers are part of her team.





Second author Hannah Berry was a CSU Cell and Molecular Biology graduate student in Argueso’s lab; she is now a scientist at Pairwise, a plant biotechnology and gene-editing company. Co-author Hitoshi Sakakibara, a plant science professor at Nagoya University and the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan, is one of the top plant hormone quantification experts in the world. Mikiko Kojima, a scientist at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science, also contributed to the study.





Reference: Johnston GA, Berry HM, Kojima M, Sakakibara H, Argueso CT. Immune activation suppresses reproductive growth in Arabidopsis through cytokinin signaling. Curr Biol. 2026:S0960982226001314. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2026.01.060





