Plant Proteins Bring Dairy-Free Cheese Closer to Perfection

Read time: 2 minutes

Plant-based cheese offers a dairy-free alternative for those avoiding animal products. However, replicating the creamy, stretchy qualities of traditional cheese remains a challenge. A team of researchers from the University of Guelph and Canadian Light Source Inc. is working to bridge this gap by studying how plant-based proteins interact with alternative cheese structures. Their findings were published in Physics of Fluids.

“If you wanted to strictly only eat plant-based products, you would end up eating a lot of beans and tofu, which can be little bit boring after a while. Now, consumers expect essentially the same animal product but with plant-based ingredients, which is very difficult.”

Dr. Alejandro Marangoni.

Plant proteins in focus

Milk and meat proteins are well-studied, but the behavior of plant proteins in food matrices is less understood. The team examined isolates from lentil, faba bean and pea proteins. Their aim was to identify combinations that mimic the melting, stretching, and oil-release properties of traditional dairy cheese.

"There is a huge variety of different plant proteins, each one very different from one another.”

Dr. Alejandro Marangoni.





Protein isolate A concentrated form of protein extracted from plant or animal sources, often used in food products for its functional and nutritional properties. A concentrated form of protein extracted from plant or animal sources, often used in food products for its functional and nutritional properties. Food matrix The complex structure of food, including its proteins, fats, carbohydrates and water, which influences its texture, stability, and flavor. The complex structure of food, including its proteins, fats, carbohydrates and water, which influences its texture, stability, and flavor.

Key findings

Oil and protein interactions : Coconut oil increased the hardness of the cheese, but pea protein combined with 25% coconut oil produced the firmest texture. This mixture provided better melting, stretching and oil-release performance than cheese made with 100% coconut oil.

: Coconut oil increased the hardness of the cheese, but pea protein combined with 25% coconut oil produced the firmest texture. This mixture provided better melting, stretching and oil-release performance than cheese made with 100% coconut oil. Sustainability and health improvements: Blending sunflower oil with coconut oil lowered the cheese’s saturated fat content while maintaining desirable textural qualities.

Innovations for better plant-based cheese

This research builds on earlier studies that identified a mix of 25% coconut oil, 75% sunflower oil and pea protein as effective for creating a cheese-like texture. By fine-tuning these formulations, the team aims to develop cheese alternatives that are not only satisfying but also healthier and more sustainable.

“Ultimately we want to improve the nutrition, increase the protein content, and lower the saturated fat content of cheese alternatives. But keeping all the functionality in there, which includes the melt and the stretch of the ‘cheese,’ is very difficult.”

Dr. Alejandro Marangoni.

Future goals

The researchers aim to improve the nutritional profile of plant-based cheese by increasing protein content and reducing saturated fats without compromising functionality. Creating plant-based cheese with the melt and stretch qualities of dairy cheese remains a significant challenge, but these findings represent a promising step forward.





Reference: Sanders C, Stobbs JA, Dobson S, Marangoni AG. Impact of protein sources on the functionality of plant-based cheeses formulated with saturated and unsaturated fat. Phys Fluids. 2025;37(1):011913. doi: 10.1063/5.0238556



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.