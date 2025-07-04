We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Planting Native Species Can Effectively Control Annual Invasive Plants

The results were encouraging for annual weed species.

Published: July 4, 2025 
Read time: 1 minute

The HUN-REN ÖK ÖBI Restoration Ecology Research Group studied vegetation changes in three sandy grassland restoration experiments over a period of 17–25 years. Different interventions were applied to these areas, such as seeding with native species, mowing and carbon source addition. The aim of the research was to explore how these interventions affect the long-term cover of annual and perennial invasive plants, and how the abundance of invasive species within a 100-meter radius affects invasion processes.


The results were encouraging for annual weed species: their cover decreased over the years, especially where native species were sown. Seeding proved to be the most effective method for controlling these fast-spreading, short-lived species. However, different results were observed for perennial weed species: their cover increased continuously over decades, regardless of the type of intervention or the abundance of the weed species within a 100-meter radius.


Surprisingly, the observed abundance of invasive species in the immediate landscape had little influence on the extent of invasion, suggesting that broader landscape-level processes and long-term dispersal play a more decisive role. Mowing, which is often used to suppress invasive species, may even facilitate invasion by opening so-called “settlement windows” in the vegetation for opportunistic species present in the landscape.


The authors emphasize that current restoration methods are not sufficient for long-term control of invasive perennial plants. Once established, these species are extremely difficult to eradicate, and their spread threatens the biodiversity of native vegetation and the success of restoration efforts. Therefore, proactive, species-specific strategies are needed that take into account the life history and spread characteristics of invasive species.


Overall, the research highlights the need for a shift in perspective: in addition to local restoration efforts, a landscape-scale approach is essential. Successful grassland restoration must consider not only the immediate local conditions, but also the broader ecological environment – ​​for example, the availability of propagule sources, the presence of disturbances, and the long-term resilience of native plant communities.

Reference: Sáradi N, Reis BP, Csákvári E, et al. Restorative seeding controls annual invasive species, but perennials can thrive in the long term despite treatments in sand grassland restoration. Biol Invasions. 2025. doi:10.1007/s10530-025-03613-5


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

