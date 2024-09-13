Plants Adapt to Oxidized Chemical Cues

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary Research shows that VOCs released by damaged plants, when oxidized into secondary organic aerosols (SOAs), still activate defenses in neighboring plants. This suggests that SOAs retain the ecological functions of VOCs and may signal distant threats, indicating advanced plant sensing systems and longer-range defense mechanisms.

Key Takeaways Persistent Defense Signals: SOAs, formed from oxidized VOCs, continue to activate plant defenses, maintaining ecological functions of VOCs. Sophisticated Sensing: Plants may use different defense strategies based on the chemical form of the cues they receive. Extended Interaction Range: SOAs might enable plants to detect and respond to threats from greater distances than VOCs alone.

It is well known that plants release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere when damaged by herbivores. These VOCs play a crucial role in plant-plant interactions, whereby undamaged plants may detect warning signals from their damaged neighbours and prepare their defences. “Reactive plant VOCs undergo oxidative chemical reactions, resulting in the formation of secondary organic aerosols (SOAs). We wondered whether the ecological functions mediated by VOCs persist after they are oxidated to form SOAs,” said Dr. Hao Yu, formerly a PhD student at UEF, but now at the University of Bern.





The study showed that Scots pine seedlings, when damaged by large pine weevils, release VOCs that activate defences in nearby plants of the same species. Interestingly, the biological activity persisted after VOCs were oxidized to form SOAs. The results indicated that the elemental composition and quantity of SOAs likely determines their biological functions.

“A key novelty of the study is the finding that plants adopt subtly different defence strategies when receiving signals as VOCs or as SOAs, yet they exhibit similar degrees of resistance to herbivore feeding,” said Professor James Blande, head of the Environmental Ecology Research Group. This observation opens up the possibility that plants have sophisticated sensing systems that enable them to tailor their defences to information derived from different types of chemical cue.





“Considering the formation rate of SOAs from their precursor VOCs, their longer lifetime compared to VOCs, and the atmospheric air mass transport, we expect that the ecologically effective distance for interactions mediated by SOAs is longer than that for plant interactions mediated by VOCs,” said Professor Annele Virtanen, head of the Aerosol Physics Research Group. This could be interpreted as plants being able to detect cues representing close versus distant threats from herbivores.





The study is expected to open up a whole new complex research area to environmental ecologists and their collaborators, which could lead to new insights on the chemical cues structuring interactions between plants.





Reference: Yu H, Buchholz A, Pullinen I, et al. Biogenic secondary organic aerosol participates in plant interactions and herbivory defense. Science. 2024;385(6714):1225-1230. doi: 10.1126/science.ado6779



