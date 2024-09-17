Pollen’s Surprising Role in Weather and Precipitation

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary Research from Leipzig University demonstrates that spring pollen acts as an ice nucleus, increasing cloud ice and precipitation even at sub-zero temperatures. The study highlights the importance of smaller pollen fragments and examines how climate change and biodiversity influence this phenomenon, impacting local weather patterns.

Key Takeaways Increased pollen concentrations in spring lead to more ice formation in clouds and higher rainfall. Smaller pollen fragments, produced when pollen ruptures, play a crucial role in triggering ice formation. Climate change is expected to intensify pollen impacts on precipitation, necessitating further research on its role in weather models. Pollen not only plays a role in allergies, but also influences the local weather. Especially in spring, when large amounts are released, it contributes to the formation of ice in clouds, which can increase rainfall. A recent study led by the Institute for Meteorology at Leipzig University is the first to prove this outside the laboratory.

Ground-based and satellite observations in the United States show that increased pollen concentrations in spring lead to more cloud ice and more precipitation – even at temperatures between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees Celsius. "This is supported by laboratory results showing that pollen acts as an ice nucleus, influencing the freezing temperature of water in clouds and promoting precipitation," says meteorologist Dr Jan Kretzschmar, lead author of the study. Without these ice-nucleating particles (INPs), water in clouds only freezes at temperatures below minus 38 degrees Celsius. "In the Breathing Nature Cluster of Excellence project, we therefore asked whether this effect could be detected outside the laboratory, and how climate change and biodiversity loss affect it," says co-author Professor Johannes Quaas, Professor of Theoretical Meteorology at Leipzig and spokesperson of the Breathing Nature consortium.

Regional and seasonal significance

On a global scale, the effect of pollen on ice formation is relatively small compared to, for example, dust, but it is significant on a regional and seasonal scale. Particularly in spring, large amounts of pollen are released, rising into the atmosphere and entering cold air layers. Kretzschmar explains: “Because of its size, pollen stays in the atmosphere for only a short time. Our study highlights the importance of smaller pollen fragments, which are produced when pollen ruptures under humid conditions. These smaller particles remain in the air longer and, in sufficient quantities, can enter cold atmospheric layers, where they trigger ice formation.”

Climate change intensifies pollen impact – biodiversity a key factor

Anthropogenic climate change is shifting the start of the pollen season, lengthening it and increasing pollen concentrations in the air. These trends are expected to intensify by the end of the century, which could lead to more frequent and intense local precipitation.





A further aspect of the study is the importance of biodiversity. Many plant species release large amounts of pollen at the same time each spring, which affects cloud formation and the amount of ice particles in the atmosphere. These interactions require further research to better understand the role of pollen in climate evolution and to incorporate this into future climate models. “If we can correctly simulate the effect of pollen and how it interacts with the climate, we will be able to make more accurate predictions,” says Kretzschmar.





Reference: Kretzschmar J, Pöhlker M, Stratmann F, Wex H, Wirth C, Quaas J. From trees to rain: enhancement of cloud glaciation and precipitation by pollen. Environ Res Lett. 2024. doi: 10.1088/1748-9326/ad747a





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.