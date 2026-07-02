Pollution Linked to Fish Hybrids in Mexican River

“This research highlights that very recent changes in the environment appear to be causing really dramatic genetic and evolutionary changes in these groups of fish,” said Molly Schumer, the study’s senior author and an associate professor of biology in Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences. “This is likely happening really broadly across many kinds of species and ecosystems.”





The study focused on two types of fish species, the highland swordtail, Xiphophorus malinche, and sheepshead swordtail, Xiphophorus birchmanni. While both species are about two inches long, only the highland swordtail still has the namesake point to its tailfin, and the sheepshead swordtail has a sail-like fin on its back.





For this study, the researchers took samples of water and fish from at least 10 spots along four rivers in the Huasteca area of Mexico. This region, just north of Mexico City and inland from the Gulf of Mexico, contains a patchwork of land types, including untouched wilderness, cattle ranches, and farms.





One of the rivers passes through a relatively urban area, a town of about 3,000 people, and the researchers found the biggest differences in both the water and fish samples taken from it. River water collected downstream from the urban area was more turbid, or cloudy, and had higher levels of chemicals such as nitrate and phosphate as well as heavy metals such as copper, lead, and cadmium than upstream samples. This turbidity and chemical load were not found in the water in the other three rivers, which did not have the same type of human impact.





Analysis of swordtails living downstream from the town showed the female fish missing olfactory cilia, the hair-like sensory structures in their noses that allow them to smell. They also had more mucus-producing cells, meaning, in a sense, they were congested, much like humans who have a cold. Genetic analysis of the fish embryos revealed that many of the offspring were halfway between the two species of fish.





All of this points to pollution as the key disruptor, said Ben Moran, the study’s first author and a former doctoral scholar in Schumer’s lab.





“We don't have a smoking gun, but we have really good circumstantial evidence that hybridization is causing a loss of biodiversity in these fish,” Moran said. “And it’s probably connected to the way that humans are impacting the environment.”





Previous research from Schumer’s lab has showed that hybridization between these two species can be detrimental, causing melanoma in some fish and a lethal metabolic disorder in others.





The current study focuses on recent conditions in just a few rivers, but its findings indicate a potential longer-term threat to the fish.





“One concern is the reduction in population health,” Schumer said. “But from a conservation perspective, hybridization could result in a type of species collapse, where there were two species, but then eventually there is only one and diversity is lost.”