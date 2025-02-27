Polymer-Coated Controlled-Release Fertilizers Could Pose Microplastic Pollution Risk

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Farmers are always looking for smarter ways to boost crop health, and one of the industry’s latest game-changers is polymer-coated, controlled-release fertilizers (PC-CRFs). These high-tech soil enhancers deliver nutrients gradually, ensuring plants get exactly what they need when they need it without the waste of traditional methods.





While PC-CRFs can boost crop efficiency, a new study from University of Missouri researcher Maryam Salehi and collaborators uncovers a downside — microplastic pollution. As the polymer coatings break down in the soil, they release tiny plastic particles into the environment.





“In PC-CRFs, the plant nutrients are enclosed within a microcapsule,” said Salehi, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Mizzou’s College of Engineering. “This microcapsule is designed to slowly release the fertilizers into the farmland over time. The non-biodegradable coatings left over after this process is complete can be considered microplastics.”

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

For Salehi and colleagues, this raises concerns about the long-term impact of this microplastic pollution to the health of people and animals.





Since previous studies have detected microplastics in farmland, Salehi’s team is focused on two bigger questions: how much is being released, and what kinds of plastics are involved?





Until researchers can answer these questions, Salehi suggests farmers use more sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable coatings. But if PC-CRFs must be used, she urges farmers to implement effective stormwater management to prevent these microplastics from running off into nearby water sources.





Salehi said more research is needed to fully understand the consequences of PC-CRFs on the environment.





Reference: Bhattacharjee L, Gopakumar AN, Beheshtimaal A, Jazaei F, Ccanccapa-Cartagena A, Salehi M. Mechanisms of microplastic generation from polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizers (Pc-crfs). J Hazard Mater. 2025;486:137082. doi: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2024.137082





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.