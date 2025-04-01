Psychological Factors Like Coping Strategies Should Be Part of Nutrition Frameworks, Say Researchers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, highlights critical constructs essential for addressing dietary inequalities and promoting overall health. Researchers noted key environmental and psychosocial factors critical to improving diet quality. These factors include access to healthy foods, social dynamics, and coping mechanisms that influence nutritional choices. Understanding these interconnected elements can guide the development of more effective public health interventions and policy decisions.



Lead author Caitlyn B. Faul, MPH, RD, LDN, Department of Public Health, East Carolina University, stated, “An enhanced understanding of the lived experiences of many individuals in the United States, along with the proposed conceptual framework for nutrition security, can help develop appropriate measures of nutrition security. These measures would, in turn, promote the health and well-being of all individuals.”



Researchers employed a meta-ethnography approach to screen 6,831 published studies. They selected 58 papers focused on lived experiences of nutrition security and synthesized data involving 2,709 US participants. Themes were identified through independent data extraction, collaborative analysis, and coding, leading to the development of a conceptual model with two primary constructs, 16 secondary constructs, and 51 tertiary constructs. This method provided a comprehensive framework to understand the complex factors influencing nutrition security.



Key findings focus on barriers such as affordability, accessibility, and chronic stress, alongside unique influences like cultural accommodation and coping strategies. The framework builds on existing food security models while addressing gaps related to diet quality and equity. These insights aim to guide targeted interventions and policies to improve nutrition security and health outcomes.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The research underscores the connection between food access, diet quality, and public health, highlighting the intricate interplay between environmental and psychosocial factors. Addressing barriers such as chronic stress and limited affordability, the study calls for policies to support equitable access to nutrient-rich foods. It emphasizes the need for interventions that consider both environmental and psychosocial factors to promote lasting dietary improvements.



By identifying gaps in existing food security measures, the research provides actionable insights to guide program development and policymaking.



Dr. Faul further stated, “These findings highlight the significance of both environmental circumstances and psychosocial functioning as key components of nutrition security.”





Reference: Faul CB, Pitts SJ, Calloway EE, et al. A Meta-Ethnography to Determine Critical Constructs of Nutrition Security. Nutri Edu Behav. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.jneb.2024.11.004



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.