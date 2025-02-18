Rare-Earth-Free Solar Cells Could Lower Costs and Boost Accessibility

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the University of Sheffield, in collaboration with UK-based company Power Roll Ltd, have developed a flexible solar cell that does not rely on rare earth metals. Published in ACS Applied Energy Materials, the study highlights a manufacturing process that could reduce costs and expand the accessibility of solar power, particularly in regions where conventional solar panels are impractical.

A new approach to solar energy

The newly developed solar cells use a perovskite semiconductor and are manufactured by embossing microgrooves onto a plastic film. These grooves are then filled with the perovskite material, forming a back-contact solar cell. Unlike traditional solar cells, which require multiple stacked layers, this design consolidates electrical contacts onto the back of the cell. This simplifies the production process and has the potential to improve efficiency.





Perovskite A class of materials with a specific crystal structure that makes them highly efficient at absorbing light. Perovskite semiconductors have gained attention for their potential use in next-generation solar cells due to their cost-effectiveness and high efficiency. Back-contact solar cell A type of solar cell where all electrical contacts are located on the back of the device rather than on the front. This design can improve light absorption and simplify manufacturing.





Due to their lightweight and flexible nature, these solar cells can be applied to unconventional surfaces such as rooftops that cannot support the weight of standard panels. Combined with their anticipated lower cost, this innovation could accelerate the adoption of solar energy, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“A key advantage of these flexible films is that the panel can be stuck onto any surface. In the UK, you currently have to think twice about adding thick solar panels onto relatively fragile roofs of warehouses that are not really designed to be load-bearing. With this lightweight solar technology, you could essentially stick it anywhere."

Prof. David Lidzey.

Imaging analysis for structural optimization

To evaluate the composition and integrity of the solar cells, the researchers used a Hard X-ray nanoprobe microscope at Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire. This advanced imaging method provided highly detailed views of the cells’ internal structure, revealing any flaws or gaps that might impact performance. This is the first time this type of analysis has been applied to this category of solar cell, providing insights that could improve future designs.

Sustainable and scalable production

One of the key advantages of this new solar cell technology is its ability to function without rare and expensive materials such as indium, which is commonly used in conventional photovoltaic devices. Avoiding these materials makes the solar cells more sustainable and cost-effective while reducing supply chain concerns associated with rare earth elements.





The research builds on over a decade of collaboration between the University of Sheffield and Power Roll Ltd. Their work has focused on materials science, advanced imaging techniques and scalable manufacturing processes to develop next-generation solar technology.

Future directions

Although perovskite-based solar technology is still in the early stages of commercial deployment, ongoing research is accelerating its development. The next phase of this project will involve further refining the use of X-ray microscopy to study device stability. New experiments planned at Diamond Light Source will investigate factors affecting long-term performance.





Reference: Blackburn D, Hill NS, Wood CJ, et al. Back-contact perovskite solar cell modules fabricated via roll-to-roll slot-die coating: scale-up toward manufacturing. ACS Appl Energy Mater. 2025. doi: 10.1021/acsaem.4c02734



