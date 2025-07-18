We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Recycled Rubber Prevents Railway Track Damage and Reduces Tire Waste

Shock absorbers made from recycled rubber tires can significantly reduce damage to train tracks, cutting down on maintenance costs and tire waste.

News  
Published: July 18, 2025 
Original story from the University of Technology Sydney
Stacks of black tires in a workshop.
Credit: Robert Laursoo / Unsplash.
Read time: 1 minute

New research has shown that a world-first system of rubber shock absorbers made from recycled tyres can significantly protect railway tracks from damage, addressing the dual challenges of high maintenance costs and national tyre waste.


The technology was validated over a two-year period by a collaborative team from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Sydney Trains, Transport for NSW, and industry partners EcoFlex and Bridgestone, following extensive monitoring at a live Sydney Trains freight line in Chullora.


Researchers installed track sections with the rubber underlay alongside conventional track sections for a direct comparison, monitoring vibration, track settlement, and ballast degradation under real-world conditions.

The results, detailed in the research paper “Effects of Rubber-Intermixed Ballast on Train Loading Response Through Field Monitoring in Western Sydney” and published in the Canadian Geotechnical Journal, confirmed the sections with the rubber underlay showed significantly less degradation and greater stability.


The patented technology involves placing the tyre cells in a specific layout made from recycled tyres infilled with waste materials such as spent ballast and coal wash. Recycled rubber grids cast from worn out conveyor belts from mining sites are also placed directly beneath the rail track’s primary load-bearing layer, known as ballast.

The technology addresses a long-standing engineering challenge: the high cost of maintaining conventional tracks.

“The rubber-based underlay effectively protects the ballast preventing it from being pulverised and extending the life of the entire track structure,” said UTS researcher Distinguished Professor Buddhima Indraratna, the original inventor of this technique, and Director of the UTS Transport Research Centre.

"Additionally, the underlay controls the way the train load is distributed to the deeper, softer and often wet soil beneath the track, preventing unacceptable soil settlement and weakening of the overlying track. 


"This translates directly to lower maintenance costs, fewer track closures for the public, and improved network reliability,” said Professor Cholachat Rujikiatkamjorn. 


Building on this success, the research team will now expand the work through a newly announced $740,000 Australian Research Council Linkage Project grant. This next phase will test the technology in more demanding locations, such as at bridge approaches and junctions, where abrupt changes in track stiffness create high-impact zones prone to rapid degradation.


Reference: Indraratna B, Arachchige CMK, Rujikiatkamjorn C, Ngo T, Qi Y, Tucho A. Effects of rubber-intermixed ballast on train loading response through field monitoring in Western Sydney. Can Geotech J. 2025;62:1-20. doi: 10.1139/cgj-2024-0507


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

