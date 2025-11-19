Regularly Eating Meals Alone Linked to Poorer Nutrition in Older Adults

Read time: 2 minutes

Older adults who regularly eat meals alone are more likely to experience poorer nutrition and health outcomes than those who share meals with others, new research by Flinders University has found.





The systematic review, published in the journal Appetite, collated findings from 20 international studies examining the relationship between eating alone and measurable health outcomes among community-living adults aged 65 years and over.





The research found consistent associations between eating alone and poorer diet quality, reduced intake of key food groups such as fruit, vegetables and meat, and an increased risk of weight loss and frailty.





Lead author Caitlin Wyman, an Accredited Practising Dietitian and PhD candidate in Flinders’ Caring Futures Institute, says the findings highlight the importance of social connections for older people, especially at mealtimes.





“Food is more than the nutritional benefit it provides. Sharing a meal is an important social activity that can influence appetite, dietary variety, and overall wellbeing,” says Ms Wyman, from Flinders’ College of Nursing and Health Sciences.





“We knew from previous research that feelings of loneliness and social isolation can contribute to reduced food intake, but we had yet to explore the nutritional and physical outcomes of older adults eating alone versus with others.”





Drawing on data from over 80,000 older adults across 12 countries, the review revealed that the social setting of eating can have wide-ranging impacts.





While a small number of studies found no difference in nutritional outcomes, the majority showed that eating alone was linked to poorer food choices and lower intake of protein-rich foods, which are important for maintenance of muscle and functional ability.





Some studies also found that eating alone was associated with a greater likelihood of weight loss and an elevated risk of frailty.





The authors say these findings point to mealtime behaviour as a potentially modifiable risk factor for poor nutrition in older age, amongst Australia’s ageing population.





“We know that ageing brings physiological changes such as reduced hunger cues and altered taste, but our findings suggest that social factors are equally important,” says Ms Wyman.





“Eating together fosters connection, enjoyment and nourishment. Encouraging opportunities for shared meals, whether that’s with family, friends, or community programs, could help improve food intake, nutritional status and quality of life for older adults living at home.”





Co-author and Flinders University researcher and Accredited Practising Dietitian Dr Alison Yaxley says the review supports integrating social and nutritional screening into routine aged care and primary healthcare practices.





Advertisement

“Simple questions about mealtime habits could help identify people at higher nutritional risk,” says Dr Yaxley, from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.





“By recognising the link between social isolation and nutrition, health professionals can connect older adults with community meal programs or social dining opportunities that have the potential to make a real difference.”





The authors suggest that community-based initiatives, such as neighbourhood meal groups, intergenerational dining programs, or local café partnerships, could help reduce the prevalence of eating alone among older Australians.





“The recent aged care reforms present a great opportunity to integrate food and nutrition into home-based aged care in Australia and optimise the nutritional status and overall health of the growing number of older adults living in our community,” says Ms Wyman.





Further research is needed to explore what strategies can best encourage regular shared meals in this population and how they can be best implemented.





Reference: Wyman C, Thomas J, Lawless M, Yaxley A. Associations between nutritional and physical outcomes of community-dwelling older adults eating alone, versus with others: A systematic review. Appetite. 2026;217:108327. doi: 10.1016/j.appet.2025.108327





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.