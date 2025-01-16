Researchers Create Global Dung Map To Track Livestock

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers have used dung records to create high-resolution maps of herbivore distribution around the world. Their new study, recently published in Nature Food, opens in a new window reveals a strong positive relationship between dung presence and grazing pressure, meaning the amount of dung found in a particular location could help us understand approximately how many herbivores live there.





Many people consider dung simply as the manure left behind by horses and cows at country shows, or something to be avoided when you visit the cousins’ farm. But dung is actually an important resource for millions of people worldwide.





Dung also acts a biological footprint – it can tell us a lot about our environment, such as what animals are grazing where, and what this might mean for environmental health.





Now, scientists from Australia, Spain, China and Saudi Arabia, led by Professor David Eldridge from UNSW Sydney, have produced the first global assessment of dung produced by livestock and native grazing animals in drylands – arid and semi-arid environments that occupy about 40% of the world’s land area.





The research revealed hotspots of dung production, but also highlighted that broadly speaking, livestock and wild herbivores – animals like horses, cows and kangaroos that only eat vegetation – don’t occupy the same spaces on earth.





“Understanding where herbivores are distributed is important for a number of reasons,” says Prof. Eldridge. “It helps us to improve our understanding of the grazing industry, like the spread of bovine diseases. If we have a better understanding of where animals are, we've got a better understanding of where we might need to target particular land management practices.”

Estimating livestock density Current assessments of livestock density are based on crude estimates of environmental variables such as mean annual rainfall, temperature, and some soil variables. These environmental variables are broad indicators of habitats that are likely to be occupied by herbivores, because more productive systems generally have more grass and therefore support more herbivores.

International organisations such as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) need to know where livestock are concentrated, and in what numbers. To do this they use relatively coarse computer models. Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE Improving these existing methods of predicting herbivore distribution is central to a number of agricultural industries. So, Prof. Eldridge and his team set out to solve some of these challenges with a somewhat unusual solution.

Dung – a byproduct of meat production, a source of nitrogen and phosphorus fertiliser – is used in building construction, and as a fuel for cooking by millions of people around the world. “Measuring and mapping dung could be a useful resource to help these organisations fine tune coarse predictions of animal distribution,” says Prof. Eldridge.