Researchers Design New 2D Lattice to Extend Zinc-Ion Battery Lifespan
The new superlattice helps support the stability of the cathode, resulting in a 50% extension to the number of cycles the battery can complete.
Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.
Scientists from the National Graphene Institute at The University of Manchester and the University of Technology Sydney have developed a new way to improve the lifespan of zinc-ion batteries, offering a safer and more sustainable option for energy storage.
The team designed a two-dimensional (2D) manganese-oxide/graphene superlattice that triggers a unique lattice-wide strain mechanism. This approach significantly boosts the structural stability of the battery’s cathode material, enabling it to operate reliably over 5,000 charge-discharge cycles. That’s around 50% longer than current zinc-ion batteries.
The research, published in Nature Communications, offers a practical route to scalable, water-based energy storage technologies.
Atomic-level control over battery durability
The breakthrough centres on a phenomenon called the Cooperative Jahn-Teller Effect (CJTE). A coordinated lattice distortion caused by a specific 1:1 ratio of manganese ions (Mn³⁺ and Mn⁴⁺). When built into a layered 2D structure on graphene, this ratio produces long-range, uniform strain across the material.
That strain helps the cathode resist breakdown during repeated cycling.
The result is a low-cost, aqueous zinc-ion battery that performs with greater durability, and without the safety risks linked to lithium-ion cells.
“This work demonstrates how 2D material heterostructures can be engineered for scalable applications,” said Prof Guoxiu Wang, lead and corresponding author from University of Technology Sydney and a Royal Society Wolfson visiting Fellow at The University of Manchester. “Our approach shows that superlattice design is not just a lab-scale novelty, but a viable route to improving real-world devices such as rechargeable batteries. It highlights how 2D material innovation can be translated into practical technologies.”
Towards better grid-scale storage
Zinc-ion batteries are widely viewed as a promising candidate for stationary storage, storing renewable energy for homes, businesses or the power grid. But until now, their limited lifespan has restricted real-world use.
This study shows how chemical control at the atomic level can overcome that barrier.
Co-corresponding author Prof Rahul Nair from The University of Manchester said, “Our research opens a new frontier in strain engineering for 2D materials. By inducing the cooperative Jahn-Teller effect, we’ve shown that it’s possible to fine-tune the magnetic, mechanical, and optical properties of materials in ways that were previously not feasible.”
The team also demonstrated that their synthesis process works at scale using water-based methods, without toxic solvents or extreme temperatures - a step forward in making zinc-ion batteries more practical for manufacturing.
Reference: Wang S, Guo X, Huang K, et al. Cooperative Jahn-Teller effect and engineered long-range strain in manganese oxide/graphene superlattice for aqueous zinc-ion batteries. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):5191. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-60558-y
This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.