Researchers Develop and Test First Quantum Battery

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Australian scientists have made a significant leap forward in energy storage technology by developing and testing the world’s first proof-of-concept quantum battery, new research reveals.





Researchers say the technology could transform how we store and use energy in the future, paving the way for super-fast charging of devices.





Led by CSIRO in collaboration with University of Melbourne and RMIT, the research was published in Nature Light: Science & Applications.





University of Melbourne’s Associate Professor James Hutchison and Professor Trevor Smith were involved in the research.





“Similar to conventional batteries, quantum batteries charge, store and discharge energy. But while everyday batteries rely on chemical reactions, quantum batteries leverage properties of quantum mechanics,” Associate Professor Hutchison said.





“The advantage of quantum is that the system absorbs light in a single, giant ‘super absorption’ event and this charges the battery faster.”





The University’s Ultrafast Laser Laboratory in the School of Chemistry was used to test and confirm the prototype’s fast-charging behaviour using advanced spectroscopy techniques.





“The unique capabilities of our Ultrafast Laser Lab, including dual femtosecond laser amplifiers and tuneable optical parametric amplifiers, were critical in enabling us to record ultrafast signals over orders of magnitude in time,” Professor Smith said.





The research offers a glimpse into a possible future powered by quantum energy storage.





Dr James Quach, quantum science and technologies science leader at CSIRO, led the team that engineered the prototype.





"The research and proof-of-concept validates the exciting potential of quantum batteries to achieve rapid, scalable charging and energy storage at room temperature, laying the groundwork for next-gen energy solutions,” Dr Quach said.





“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that's completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get large.





"While there's still much work to be done in quantum battery research, we've made an important move towards realising the possibilities. The next step right now for quantum batteries is extending their energy storage time.”





Reference: Hymas K, Muir JB, Tibben D, et al. Superextensive electrical power from a quantum battery. Light Sci Appl. 2026;15(1):168. doi: 10.1038/s41377-026-02240-6





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