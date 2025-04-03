Researchers Develop Durable, Recyclable, 3D-Printable Foams

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

From seat cushions to mattresses to insulation, foam is everywhere — even if we don’t always see it.





Now, researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas have fused chemistry with technology to create a 3D-printed foam that is more durable and more recyclable than the polymer foam found in many everyday products.



The research, which appears in the March 1 print edition of RSC Applied Polymers, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, focused on creating a sturdy but lightweight foam that could be 3D-printed, a method that is still largely unexplored in commercial manufacturing, said the study’s co-lead author, UT Dallas doctoral student Rebecca Johnson BS’20.

“This is probably the longest project I’ve ever done,” said Johnson, who plans to complete her PhD in chemistry in May. “From start to finish, it was a little over two years. A lot of it was trying to get the polymer formulation correct to be compatible with the 3D printer.”

Although making new materials that are compatible with 3D technology is challenging, Johnson said, the 3D-printing process allowed the researchers to create complex shapes that could be customized in manufacturing applications. To demonstrate the proof-of-concept, they produced foam in the shape of a balloon dog. They also described their work in a YouTube video.



“The goal of the project was to address some limitations in 3D printing in terms of making polymer foam,” said Dr. Ron Smaldone, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the corresponding author of the study. “One of the main uses, or interests, for 3D-printable foams is insulation and shock absorption.”





With more research and experimentation, Smaldone said, this type of foam and process could be used for high-impact absorption items such as motorcycle or football helmets, car bumpers or armor. He also noted that 3D printing enables the creation of more complex structures, such as fine lattices, which can increase the physical flexibility of the material and provide more versatility for applications.