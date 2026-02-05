Researchers Develop Vegan Protein Using Carrot Scraps and Fungi

Read time: 3 minutes

The world’s population is growing—and looks set to continue this trajectory for many more years. Estimates from the United Nations currently predict humanity to reach a peak of 10.3 billion people by the mid-2080s.





But as population numbers grow, so too does the demand for nutritious food and efficient food manufacturing.





In a new study, researchers from Justus Liebig University Giessen report the creation of a sustainable source of vegan protein that could help to meet this demand.





The protein—produced by growing fungal mycelium on top of waste carrot scraps—can be easily incorporated into edible patties and sausages. When rated by a tasting panel, the proof-of-concept protein products outperformed traditional soy-based products.





The study is published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

How will we feed a growing population?

According to a report from five United Nations specialized agencies, around 733 million people faced hunger in 2023—equivalent to 1 in 11 people globally, and 1 in 5 in Africa. Trends vary significantly by region, but according to the same report, the percentage of the population facing hunger was on the rise in Western Asia, the Caribbean, and most African subregions.





Improving global food production is key to addressing hunger, especially given the effects of predicted population growth. But simply ramping up our current production of meat and plant proteins is not a sufficient fix, researchers say. More sustainable, efficient food production methods are needed to properly combat hunger.





“The world population is rapidly growing, leading to an increased need for nutritious food. At the moment, the main protein sources worldwide are meat and plants,” said study author Leonie Juhrich, PhD student at Justus Liebig University Giessen. “While meat production poses more environmental challenges—such as an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, contributes to the rise in antibiotic resistance, and raises ethical concerns—many plant-based proteins, such as soy and wheat gluten, carry allergic potential resulting in the need for alternative sources.”





Edible fungi represent an alternative. Previous research has shown that edible fungi can be grown using side streams generated during traditional food production processes, such as apple pomace, as a substrate.





But mushroom caps are not the only edible part of fungi. The mycelium—the root-like structure that supplies fungi with their nutrients—is also edible, in many cases.





“Mycelia offer several advantages over fruiting bodies. The cultivation [of mycelia] requires less time and space, while providing similar nutritional values,” Juhrich explained. “Furthermore, the mycelium has a fibrous structure similar to meat, making it perfect for meat analogs.”

Vegan patties made from mycelia outperform soy products in terms of texture

To find an ideal candidate, the research team screened 106 unique fungal strains to identify the fungus that grew the best and produced the highest protein content. All strains were tested using orange and black carrot waste, which is a byproduct of extracting/producing natural colors. The team eventually settled on mycelia from Pleurotus djamor (pink oyster mushroom).





“We looked for a strain with high dry matter and crude protein content on both side streams. Additionally, we aimed for mycelium that is neutral in aroma and color to facilitate its use in various foods. Pleurotus djamor, a member of the oyster mushroom family, was also suitable due to its familiarity for consumers and high marketability,” said Juhrich.





The team then harvested the mycelium and used it to produce an array of vegan patties, substituting out the usual soy protein for 0%, 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% mycelia. The patties were then given to a volunteer taste-testing panel, who were instructed to rate the texture, taste, and smell of the various patties.





Advertisement

In comparisons between the 100% soy and 100% mycelium protein patties, the tasting panel said that they preferred the new mycelium patty.





“The mycelium-based patties were preferred over the soy-based patties due to their superior texture and lower bitterness,” reported Juhrich.





In a similar comparison of vegan sausages made using either chickpeas or fresh mycelia, the taste-testing panel also preferred the smell and taste of the mycelium-containing sausages.





“This research explores how by-products can be repurposed to cultivate fungi, turning side streams into valuable resources. It highlights the potential for sustainable, circular approaches in food and biotechnology, showing that side streams can be transformed into nutritious mycelium,” Juhrich said.





“An upscaling of the cultivation process is needed to make it more efficient,” Juhrich continued, when asked about the future practicality of this protein source. “This might also lead to higher yields, as more parameters can be more precisely controlled in a bioreactor compared to shake flasks production.”

Reference: Juhrich LC, Lammersdorf I, Schmitt P, et al. Pleurotus djamor mycelium: sustainable production of a promising protein source from carrot side streams. J Agric Food Chem. 2025:acs.jafc.5c11223. doi: 10.1021/acs.jafc.5c11223

About the interviewee:

Leonie Juhrich studied food chemistry at Justus Liebig University Giessen, Germany, from 2017–2022. The project on the upcycling of side-streams with mycelium began in 2022 as part of her master’s thesis, which led to a PhD position in the working group of Prof. Holger Zorn and Dr. Martin Gand. Her research focuses on the cultivation of fungi, both mycelium and fruiting bodies, on various side streams from the natural colorant industry.

Leonie Juhrich was speaking with Alexander Beadle, Science Writer and Editor for Technology Networks.