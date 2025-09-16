Researchers Discover Potential Bacterial Solution to “Forever” Chemicals

Read time: 1 minute

University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering researchers are exploring a surprising ally in the fight against toxic “forever chemicals."





Scientists in the labs of Rajib Saha and Nirupam Aich have discovered that a common photosynthetic bacterium, Rhodopseudomonas palustris, can interact with perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most persistent types of PFAS chemicals. Their study, published in "Environmental Science: Advances," shows that the bacterium absorbs PFOA into its cell membrane — a process that shifts over time.





This breakthrough provides valuable insight into how naturally occurring microbes could one day be harnessed to help break down PFAS, offering hope for cleaner water and a healthier environment.





In laboratory experiments, the team observed that R. palustris removed approximately 44% of PFOA from the medium within 20 days. However, much of the PFOA was later released, likely due to cell lysis — highlighting both the potential and limitations of using live microorganisms to sequester or transform PFAS.





“While R. palustris didn’t completely degrade the chemical, our findings suggest a stepwise mechanism where the bacterium may initially trap PFOA in its membranes,” said Saha, Richard L. and Carol S. McNeel Associate Professor. “This gives us a foundation to explore future genetic or systems biology interventions that could improve retention or even enable biotransformation.”





The Aich Lab contributed expertise in PFAS detection, enabling precise chemical analysis of PFOA concentrations and behavior over time. Meanwhile, Saha’s team performed experiments, helping interpret the organism’s reaction to varying PFAS concentrations.





“This kind of collaboration is exactly what’s needed to address complex environmental challenges,” said Aich, Richard L. McNeel Associate Professor. “By bringing together microbiology, chemical engineering, and environmental analytical science, we’re gaining a more complete picture of how to tackle PFAS pollution with biological tools.”





PFAS contamination has become a global concern due to its persistence in water and soil. Current treatment methods are costly and energy-intensive. Harnessing microbial systems offers a potentially lower-impact, scalable solution — though much work remains to be done.





This research marks a promising step toward that goal, and the teams are already exploring follow-up studies involving microbial engineering and synthetic biology to enhance degradation potential.





Reference: Kathol M, Azme A, Saifur S, Aich N, Saha R. Unique adaptations of a photosynthetic microbe Rhodopseudomonas palustris to the toxicological effects of perfluorooctanoic acid. Environ Sci: Adv. 2025;4(8):1191-1197. doi: 10.1039/D5VA00106D





