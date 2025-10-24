Reusable Nanofiber Membrane Filters Out Triclosan From Water Sustainably

Read time: 1 minute

A research group at Cornell University has developed a reusable fibrous membrane that removes triclosan and other micropollutants from water with high efficiency. The team reports that their cyclodextrin-based nanofiber membrane achieved nearly 90% removal of triclosan in lab tests and demonstrated effective performance with other common contaminants.





Triclosan is an antimicrobial agent still found in various personal-care items and consumer goods, despite a US ban in hand and body washes. The chemical can reach aquatic environments via wastewater and has been associated with ecological toxicity and potential endocrine disruption.

Electrospun fibers enable high surface area for adsorption

The membrane was fabricated using electrospinning, a technique that draws ultrafine fibers from a liquid using an electric field. The resulting fibers, less than 1 micron in diameter, provide a large surface area for adsorbing pollutants. The material is composed entirely of polycyclodextrin, a polymer derived from cyclodextrin, a compound produced from corn starch.





Unlike earlier cyclodextrin-based systems that required integration with other structural materials, this membrane is self-supporting, enabling use without a carrier substrate. During testing, the material removed 75% of triclosan (at 11 milligrams per liter) within 15 minutes and reached adsorption saturation after six hours, with 88% of the compound removed.

Broad pollutant removal and field-tested performance

Beyond triclosan, the membrane showed removal capabilities for ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections, and oxybenzone, a compound commonly found in sunscreen. Tests included water samples from diverse sources, such as local streams, groundwater wells and wastewater treatment facilities, confirming consistent performance in non-laboratory settings.





The researchers note the material's reusability as a key advantage. Unlike powdered adsorbents, which require energy-intensive processes for regeneration, the membrane can be refreshed simply by washing. This property, along with its biodegradable composition, offers a more sustainable alternative to materials such as activated carbon or silica.

Ongoing development targets broader pollutant classes

The study confirmed pollutant removal using rotating frame Overhauser enhancement spectroscopy, a form of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Ongoing work in the laboratory includes designing next-generation membranes capable of capturing other environmental contaminants, including textile dyes, volatile organic compounds and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.





Reference: Aboelkheir M, Celebioglu A, Keresztes I, Helbling DE, Uyar T. Removal of pharmaceutical micropollutants from aqueous environment by electrospun polycyclodextrin nanofibrous membrane. Sep Purif Technol. 2026;381:135658. doi: 10.1016/j.seppur.2025.135658





