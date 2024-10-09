We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Scientists Create First Light-Guided Micro-Robot to Swim Autonomously in Viscous Liquids

Researchers develop the first toroidal, light-driven micro-robot capable of autonomous movement in viscous liquids.

News  
Published: October 9, 2024
 
| Original story from Tampere University
A honey jar.
Credit: Danika Perkinson / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes
Researchers from Tampere University in Finland and Anhui Jianzhu University in China have made a significant breakthrough in soft robotics. Their groundbreaking study introduces the first toroidal, light-driven micro-robot that can move autonomously in viscous liquids, such as mucus. This innovation marks a major step forward in developing micro-robots capable of navigating complex environments, with promising applications in fields such as medicine and environmental monitoring.

A peek through an optical microscope reveals a hidden universe teeming with life. Nature has devised ingenious methods for micro-organisms to navigate their viscous environments: for example, E. coli bacteria employ corkscrew motions, cilia move in coordinated waves, and flagella rely on a whip-like beating to propel themselves forward. However, swimming at the microscale is akin to a human attempting to swim through honey, due to the overwhelming viscous forces.

Inspired by nature, scientists specialising in cutting-edge micro-robotic technologies are now on the trail of a solution. At the heart of Tampere University’s pioneering research is a synthetic material known as liquid crystalline elastomer. This elastomer reacts to stimuli like lasers. When heated, it rotates on its own due to a special zero-elastic-energy mode (ZEEM), caused by the interaction of static and dynamic forces.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE
According to Zixuan Deng, a Doctoral Researcher at Tampere University and the first author of the study, this discovery not only represents a significant leap forward in soft robotics but also paves the way for the development of micro-robots capable of navigating complex environments.

“The implications of this research extend beyond robotics, potentially impacting fields such as medicine and environmental monitoring. For instance, this innovation could be used for drug transportation through physiological mucus and unblocking blood vessels after the miniaturisation of the device,” he says.

Doughnut shape simplifies control of swimming robots

For decades, scientists have been fascinated by the unique challenges of swimming at the microscale, a concept introduced by physicist Edward Purcell in 1977. He was the first to imagine the toroidal topology – a doughnut shape – for its potential to improve the navigation of microscopic organisms in environments where viscous forces are dominant and inertial forces are negligible. This is known as the Stokes regime or the low Reynolds number limit. Although it seemed promising, no such toroidal swimmer had been demonstrated.


Now, a breakthrough in toroidal design has simplified the control of swimming robots, eliminating the need for complex architectures. By using a single beam of light to trigger non-reciprocal motion, these robots leverage ZEEM to autonomously determine their movements.


“Our innovation enables three-dimensional free swimming in the Stokes regime and opens up new possibilities for exploring confined spaces, such as microfluidic environments. In addition, these toroidal robots can switch between rolling and self-propulsion modes to adapt to their environment,” adds Deng.


Deng believes that future research will explore the interactions and collective dynamics of multiple tori, potentially leading to new methods of communication between these intelligent microrobots. 

Culminating the development of light-driven soft robotics

The study “Light-steerable locomotion using zero-elastic-energy modes” was recently published in Nature Materials. This article represents the culmination of findings from two major research projects.


The first project, STORM-BOTS, aims to train a new generation of researchers in the field of soft robotics, with a specific focus on liquid crystal elastomers. As part of this project, Zixuan Deng’s doctoral dissertation research is centred on developing light-driven soft robots that can move efficiently in both air and water. His work is co-supervised by Professor Arri Priimagi and Professor Hao Zeng from Tampere University.


The second project, ONLINE, explores non-equilibrium soft actuator systems. This project aims to achieve self-sustained motion, enabling novel robotic functions such as locomotion, interaction, and communication.


Reference: Deng Z, Li K, Priimagi A, Zeng H. Light-steerable locomotion using zero-elastic-energy modes. Nat Mater. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41563-024-02026-4


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter