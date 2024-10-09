Scientists Create First Light-Guided Micro-Robot to Swim Autonomously in Viscous Liquids

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from Tampere University in Finland and Anhui Jianzhu University in China have made a significant breakthrough in soft robotics. Their groundbreaking study introduces the first toroidal, light-driven micro-robot that can move autonomously in viscous liquids, such as mucus. This innovation marks a major step forward in developing micro-robots capable of navigating complex environments, with promising applications in fields such as medicine and environmental monitoring.





A peek through an optical microscope reveals a hidden universe teeming with life. Nature has devised ingenious methods for micro-organisms to navigate their viscous environments: for example, E. coli bacteria employ corkscrew motions, cilia move in coordinated waves, and flagella rely on a whip-like beating to propel themselves forward. However, swimming at the microscale is akin to a human attempting to swim through honey, due to the overwhelming viscous forces.





Inspired by nature, scientists specialising in cutting-edge micro-robotic technologies are now on the trail of a solution. At the heart of Tampere University’s pioneering research is a synthetic material known as liquid crystalline elastomer. This elastomer reacts to stimuli like lasers. When heated, it rotates on its own due to a special zero-elastic-energy mode (ZEEM), caused by the interaction of static and dynamic forces.

According to Zixuan Deng, a Doctoral Researcher at Tampere University and the first author of the study, this discovery not only represents a significant leap forward in soft robotics but also paves the way for the development of micro-robots capable of navigating complex environments.





“The implications of this research extend beyond robotics, potentially impacting fields such as medicine and environmental monitoring. For instance, this innovation could be used for drug transportation through physiological mucus and unblocking blood vessels after the miniaturisation of the device,” he says.