Scientists Create First Light-Guided Micro-Robot to Swim Autonomously in Viscous Liquids
Researchers develop the first toroidal, light-driven micro-robot capable of autonomous movement in viscous liquids.
Doughnut shape simplifies control of swimming robots
For decades, scientists have been fascinated by the unique challenges of swimming at the microscale, a concept introduced by physicist Edward Purcell in 1977. He was the first to imagine the toroidal topology – a doughnut shape – for its potential to improve the navigation of microscopic organisms in environments where viscous forces are dominant and inertial forces are negligible. This is known as the Stokes regime or the low Reynolds number limit. Although it seemed promising, no such toroidal swimmer had been demonstrated.
Now, a breakthrough in toroidal design has simplified the control of swimming robots, eliminating the need for complex architectures. By using a single beam of light to trigger non-reciprocal motion, these robots leverage ZEEM to autonomously determine their movements.
“Our innovation enables three-dimensional free swimming in the Stokes regime and opens up new possibilities for exploring confined spaces, such as microfluidic environments. In addition, these toroidal robots can switch between rolling and self-propulsion modes to adapt to their environment,” adds Deng.
Deng believes that future research will explore the interactions and collective dynamics of multiple tori, potentially leading to new methods of communication between these intelligent microrobots.
Culminating the development of light-driven soft robotics
The study “Light-steerable locomotion using zero-elastic-energy modes” was recently published in Nature Materials. This article represents the culmination of findings from two major research projects.
The first project, STORM-BOTS, aims to train a new generation of researchers in the field of soft robotics, with a specific focus on liquid crystal elastomers. As part of this project, Zixuan Deng’s doctoral dissertation research is centred on developing light-driven soft robots that can move efficiently in both air and water. His work is co-supervised by Professor Arri Priimagi and Professor Hao Zeng from Tampere University.
The second project, ONLINE, explores non-equilibrium soft actuator systems. This project aims to achieve self-sustained motion, enabling novel robotic functions such as locomotion, interaction, and communication.
Reference: Deng Z, Li K, Priimagi A, Zeng H. Light-steerable locomotion using zero-elastic-energy modes. Nat Mater. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41563-024-02026-4
