Scientists Decode Oat Pan-Genome, Unlocking More Climate-Resilient Varieties

Like many crops, the oat varieties we grow today are up against new challenges: they are not adapted to rising average temperatures, increasing drought, and emerging plant diseases. To breed varieties that can keep pace with rapidly shifting conditions, detailed knowledge of their genetics is becoming increasingly more important.





Nature. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Helmholtz Munich, and the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK), together with international partners, have now decoded the pan-genome of 33 oat lines. A pan-genome represents the total genetic diversity across the lines studied—it includes not only genes found in all plants but also those present in only some. The team’s findings were published in

Understanding and using genetic diversity

The team sequenced and analyzed genomes from oat lines originating in many regions around the world. According to the researchers, the pan-genome thus captures a large share of global oat genetic diversity. “Our results lay a foundation that will help us identify which genes are important for yield, climate adaptation, and plant health,” says Nadia Kamal , Professor of Computational Plant Biology at TUM and a co-first author of the study.





They examined 26 cultivated varieties—including landraces and old breeding lines—as well as several wild lines. Including landraces and wild lines was crucial because modern breeding has focused primarily on yield—sometimes at the expense of other traits that could prove advantageous going forward. Such traits may have persisted in older and wild germplasm, potentially making plants more tolerant to drought or disease.