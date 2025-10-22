Scientists Develop Clean, Green, Low-Energy Method To Recycle Teflon

Read time: 2 minutes

A research team from Newcastle University and the University of Birmingham has demonstrated a new way to recycle polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), best known by the brand name Teflon®, using mechanical force and sodium metal. This process takes place at room temperature without requiring toxic solvents or high-temperature incineration, offering a more sustainable route for reusing fluorine-rich waste.





The study, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, outlines a method based on mechanochemistry, a field that uses mechanical energy to drive chemical reactions.





Using a device called a ball mill, the researchers exposed waste PTFE to sodium metal under sealed conditions. The movement of the mill caused the materials to react, breaking the strong carbon–fluorine bonds in the polymer and generating sodium fluoride (NaF), a stable salt commonly found in dental products and drinking water.

Addressing the challenge of fluoropolymer waste

PTFE is widely used for its resistance to heat and chemicals. It appears in non-stick cookware, laboratory tubing, electronics, and industrial equipment. However, its durability also makes it nearly impossible to recycle. Conventional disposal methods such as incineration generate persistent pollutants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which can remain in the environment for decades.





The new approach avoids these issues by breaking down the polymer without producing hazardous by-products. Solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy confirmed the formation of clean sodium fluoride from the reaction, with no other fluorinated products detected.

Recovering and reusing fluorine

Fluorine is a critical element in modern materials and medicines, present in around one-third of newly approved pharmaceuticals. Traditionally, it is extracted from minerals in an energy-intensive and polluting process. By enabling recovery of fluorine from existing waste, the method proposed by the researchers presents a step toward a circular economy for this element.





Further experiments demonstrated that the sodium fluoride produced through this process can be used directly to synthesize other fluorinated chemicals, including those relevant to medical imaging, fine chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Mechanochemistry as a green chemistry tool

The technique belongs to the growing field of mechanochemistry, which aims to replace solvent-heavy and energy-intensive synthesis methods with simple mechanical motion. The success of this method highlights the role of physical forces in breaking chemical bonds and enabling reactions under ambient conditions.





This study adds to the body of work showing that mechanochemistry can convert stable materials such as PTFE into usable building blocks. The researchers note that while further steps are required to scale the process for industrial use, the simplicity of the approach – relying only on motion and metal – offers a practical model for recovering valuable elements from otherwise persistent plastics.





