Scientists Develop "Super" Soybean More Appealing to Consumers

Read time: 2 minutes

In Missouri, soybeans aren’t just a crop; they’re the state’s top commodity. At the University of Missouri, researchers are developing innovative ways to improve the flavor of soy-based foods, deliver more health benefits and appeal to a wider audience.



In a recent study, Bongkosh “Jeab” Vardhanabhuti, an associate professor of food science, and her team at the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources compared the taste and aroma of four soybean varieties — three specially bred by plant scientists at Mizzou. All the varieties were grown under identical conditions and processed into a raw soy slurry, similar to uncooked soymilk. They found that a variety called “Super” yielded the best results, delivering the most pleasant flavor and aroma, making it more appealing to Western consumers.



“The typical soy foods are soy milk, tofu, soy sauce, tempeh and miso,” Vardhanabhuti, who works in the Division of Food, Nutrition and Exercise Sciences, said. “People in Asian culture have been using soybean products for centuries. Now, more and more Western consumers are interested in soy products, and we are looking to offer options for everyone.”



“The biggest challenge with soy is flavor,” she said. “Our research zeroes in on this issue. While the beany flavor might be acceptable in foods like tofu or soy milk, it’s less welcome in products such as plant-based burgers or protein shakes, where you don’t want the taste of soy dominating.”

Specially bred soybeans

The specially bred Super soybean used by Mizzou researchers was designed with a healthier fat profile. Plant scientists also reduced certain sugars that don’t offer nutritional value and removed an enzyme called lipoxygenase, a key culprit in creating off-flavor compounds.



“Overall, this research shows that smart plant breeding can make soy-based foods taste better, which could help more people accept and enjoy them,” Vardhanabhuti said.



For this study, researchers prepared the raw soy slurry by washing the soybeans, soaking them in water overnight and then grinding them with fresh water. The mixture was strained and refrigerated. They measured protein, fat, moisture, fiber and ash content using standard laboratory methods. Additionally, gas chromatography was used to analyze the types of fats in the soy oil, while ion chromatography and enzyme tests measured sugars such as sucrose. Finally, several tests were conducted to assess aroma compounds.



Nine trained panelists – all experienced in sensory testing – evaluated the slurries based on 12 traits: color, five aroma characteristics and six flavor characteristics.

Soy options for everyone

With an annual on-farm value exceeding $2.5 billion, soybeans are Missouri’s most profitable crop. Making soybean products more appealing to a broader audience could provide an even greater boost to the state’s economy.



“There’s a clear need for soybeans with a milder or even neutral flavor profile — beans that can be added to a variety of products without announcing themselves on the palate,” Vardhanabhuti said.



This research is the first in a series of studies that Vardhanabhuti’s research team is conducting to improve the taste of soybeans. Next, the team will examine improving the taste in products such as tofu, soy milk and soy protein.

Reference: Bancroft M, Huang J, Sommer S, et al. Novel soybean type with improved volatile and sensory characteristics of raw soy slurries. Food Chem. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.foodchem.2025.145253



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.