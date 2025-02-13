Scientists Make Aluminum Transparent Using Tiny Acid Droplets

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Transparent aluminum oxide (TAlOx), a real material despite its sci-fi name, is incredibly hard and resistant to scratches, making it perfect for protective coatings on electronics, optical sensors, and solar panels. On the sci-fi show Star Trek, it is even used for starship windows and spacefaring aquariums.





Current methods of making TAlOx are expensive and complicated, requiring high-powered lasers, vacuum chambers, or large vats of dangerous acids. That may change thanks to research co-authored by Filipino scientists from the Ateneo de Manila University.





Instead of immersing entire sheets of metal into acidic solutions, the researchers applied microdroplets of acidic solution onto small aluminum surfaces and applied an electric current. Just two volts of electricity—barely more than what’s found in a single AA household flashlight battery—was all that was needed to transform the metal into glass-like TAlOx.

This process, called “droplet-scale anodization,” is not only simpler than existing manufacturing methods but also environmentally friendly, cutting down on chemical waste and energy use. The technique relies on a special effect called “electrowetting,” where an electric field changes the properties of a liquid droplet, allowing precise control over the anodization process.





This new approach might make TAlOx cheaper and more accessible for applications in everything from touchscreens and lenses to ultra-durable coatings for vehicles and buildings. It could also lead to advances in miniaturized electronics, as scientists now have a way to convert metal surfaces into insulating, transparent layers on a microscopic scale.





Reference: Budlayan MLM, Bermundo JPS, Solano JC, Ilasin MD, Guerrero RA, Uraoka Y. Droplet-scale conversion of aluminum into transparent aluminum oxide by low-voltage anodization in an electrowetting system. Langmuir. 2025;41(1):184-192. doi: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c03303



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.