Scientists Map Stress System In Plants

Scientists from Durham University's Biosciences Department and partner institutions have created the first ever complete map of a hidden system that helps plants survive when the world around them changes.



The research focuses on a process called SUMOylation (a way that cells fine-tune how proteins work).

SUMOylation in action

Proteins are the tiny machines that keep every cell alive and healthy.



By switching proteins on and off, SUMOylation allows plants to respond quickly to threats like salty soil, drought, or attack by pests and diseases.



The scientists used the small flowering plant Arabidopsis thaliana, because its simple roots make it easy to study.



Using advanced imaging approaches, they created a SUMO Cell Atlas, a detailed map showing where this system is active inside every root cell.



They discovered that different cell types rely on SUMOylation in different ways, helping the plant mount precise and efficient defenses.



One enzyme in particular, called SCE1, stood out as the main driver of the plant’s stress response, while other enzymes provided extra layers of control depending on the type of stress.

A step towards climate-ready corps

This research points to new ways of making food crops more resilient.



By revealing the key players in the plant’s stress machinery, the study highlights new targets for improving crops such as rice and wheat so they can better survive heat, drought, salt, or disease.



This could help safeguard food supplies and plant biodiversity in the face of climate change.



The team’s SUMO Cell Atlas is freely available online, giving scientists everywhere the chance to explore this new resource and apply it to their own research.





Reference: Jason Banda J, Ghosh S, Roy D, et al. Elucidating tissue and subcellular specificity of the entire SUMO network reveals how stress responses are fine-tuned in a eukaryote. Sci Adv. 2025. doi:10.1126/sciadv.adw9153



