Sea Sponge-Inspired Microlenses Offer New Optical Innovations

A team of scientists from the University of Rochester, along with collaborators from other institutions, has created bioengineered microlenses inspired by the natural properties of sea sponge glass skeletons. Their findings, published in PNAS, could lead to the development of specialized image sensors for medical and commercial applications.





Microlenses Microlenses are tiny lenses, typically only a few micrometers in size. These lenses focus or manipulate light on a microscopic scale and are essential in devices like cameras and optical sensors.

Harnessing nature’s optical tools

Sea sponges construct their skeletons from silica, a form of bioglass that combines lightweight properties with exceptional durability. This structure inspired researchers to develop synthetic microlenses using bacteria engineered with silicatein, an enzyme responsible for silica formation in sea sponges. These bacterial lenses are not only lightweight but also feature exceptional light-focusing properties, suitable for advanced optical applications.

“This research is the first to engineer light-focusing properties into bacteria cells, and I am excited to explore the different possibilities that our work has opened up,” Professor Anne S. Meyer





Silicatein

Silicatein is an enzyme found in sea sponges, enabling them to create silica-based skeletons. This biomineralization process inspired the use of silicatein in synthetic biology for microlens production.

Bioglass Bioglass refers to biologically inspired glass materials. It is lightweight and durable, often found in nature, such as in sea sponge skeletons, and replicated in lab settings for various applications. Bioglass refers to biologically inspired glass materials. It is lightweight and durable, often found in nature, such as in sea sponge skeletons, and replicated in lab settings for various applications.

Simplifying microlens production

Microlenses, which are typically just a few micrometers in size, require sophisticated manufacturing techniques that often involve extreme conditions. By using bioengineered bacteria, the researchers eliminated the need for high temperatures or pressures. The engineered bacteria produced glass coatings at standard conditions, making the process economical and environmentally friendly.

Collaborative innovation

This involved expertise across multiple fields. The team developed specialized microscopy techniques to measure the light-focusing abilities of the glass-coated bacterial cells. Mathematical models were also employed to predict the optical performance of the lenses. Additionally, material analysis confirmed that silica coatings had formed on the bacteria.

Potential applications in imaging

These microlenses are smaller than most currently available alternatives and offer unique benefits. For example, their ability to create brighter light beams can enhance microscopy, making it possible to image subcellular structures with greater clarity. Moreover, their tiny size and precision may enable the development of high-resolution image sensors, potentially advancing medical diagnostics and other fields.

Living optical devices

Unlike traditional lenses, the bacteria-based microlenses remain alive for months, allowing them to adapt to their environment by altering their optical properties. This makes them versatile tools for sensing and imaging. The materials are also being studied for their performance in unique settings, such as low-gravity environments, with potential applications in space exploration.





