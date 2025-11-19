Severe Heatwaves May Turn Deadlier If Certain Weather Patterns Return

Read time: 5 minutes

The weather patterns that produced some of Europe’s most extreme heat waves over the past three decades could prove far more lethal if they strike in today’s hotter climate, pushing weekly deaths toward levels seen during the COVID pandemic, according to a November 18 study in Nature Climate Change.





“We showed that if these same weather systems were to occur after we’ve trapped a lot more heat in the atmosphere with greenhouse gases, the intensity of the heat waves gets stronger and the death toll rises,” said lead study author Christopher Callahan, who completed the research as a Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability postdoctoral scholar and recently joined the Indiana University faculty.





Global average temperatures in recent years have approached 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and about 0.7 degrees above the 2003 average, when a heat wave killed more than 20,000 people across Europe. This year, 2025, researchers estimated thousands of people may have lost their lives because of extreme heat during the fourth-hottest summer in European history.





Using a combination of artificial intelligence and statistical techniques from economics, Callahan and colleagues estimate that 2003-like weather patterns could cause 17,800 excess deaths across the continent in a single week against the backdrop of today’s climate, compared to 9,000 with no global warming. At 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, their modeling shows weekly excess deaths from a 2003-like weather system could reach 32,000.

Recipe for disaster

Deadly heat waves in Europe have repeatedly followed the stalling of a high-pressure system, or “heat dome,” over land already parched from months of low rainfall.





In the summer of 2003, an extreme version of this combination held temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) for two weeks straight across much of Western Europe. In France, refrigerated trucks stored bodies as morgues reached capacity. The temperatures were so extreme that the event essentially broke conventional probability calculations, which suggested that without climate change it might be a one-in-a-million-year event.

“That event, which was devastating from a health point of view, was extremely statistically rare at the time that it happened, and yet we know it’s possible the weather conditions that produced it could happen again, but in what is now a much warmer climate,” said co-author Noah Diffenbaugh, the William Wrigley Professor in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Until now, however, researchers have not known the likely death toll if those same weather conditions arise in the current climate two decades later, or in the future after additional global warming.

Fast facts about extreme heat and climate change Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events, threatening human health.

Excess mortality drops slightly in the weeks following major heat waves with high death tolls, but it’s not enough to offset the peak of the event.

Hot extremes are increasing more rapidly in Europe than in the rest of the hemisphere.

Tens of thousands of deaths across Europe have been linked to recent summer heat, with climate change causing more than half.