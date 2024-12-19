We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Shiitake Extract May Help Suppress Liver Fibrosis

A study in mice indicates that a shiitake extract may help suppress liver fibrosis.

News  
Published: December 19, 2024 
| Original story from Osaka Metropolitan University
Shiitake mushrooms in a wicker basket.
Credit: Yuval Zukerman/ Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Chronic liver damage can lead to hepatitis, which causes fibrosis of the liver. This buildup of collagen and other fibrous tissue accelerates when hepatic stellate cells become activated during hepatitis, often resulting in liver cancer or cirrhosis, both of which can be fatal. As there are no effective drugs to treat cirrhosis, suppressing the activation of the stellate cells is considered as a way of controlling the progression of liver fibrosis.

“It is estimated that one out of every 3-4 people worldwide have steatotic liver disease, when there is an abnormal accumulation of lipids, which is a precursor to fibrosis. So, it is important to prevent the progression of liver fibrosis at an early stage,” explained Dr. Hayato Urushima, an Associate Professor of the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka Metropolitan University.

His research team investigated how AHCC (Amino Up Co., Ltd., Sapporo, Japan), a standardized extract of cultured Lentinula edodes mycelia, protects the liver and its mechanism.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

The team administered AHCC to mice and found that the supplement might inhibit the activation of hepatic stellate cells through two channels.

Via the TLR2 (toll-like receptor protein) channel, AHCC induced cytoglobin that decreased reactive oxygen species, while via the TLR4 channel, the supplement suppressed the expression of collagen in the liver of the mice.

“We aim to conduct clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of AHCC in patients with liver fibrosis to build more reliable scientific evidence,” Dr. Urushima stated.


Reference: Urushima H, Matsubara T, Qiongya G, et al. AHCC inhibited hepatic stellate cells activation by regulation of cytoglobin induction via TLR2-SAPK/JNK pathway and collagen production via TLR4-NF-κβ pathway. Am J Physiol-Gastrointestinal Liver Physiol. 2024;327(6):G741-G753. doi: 10.1152/ajpgi.00134.2024


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter