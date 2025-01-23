Smart Fabric Generates Heat Using Sunlight

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Scientists at the University of Waterloo have engineered an innovative fabric that warms up under sunlight using polymer-based nanoparticles embedded in its fibers. This advancement provides a sustainable and energy-efficient solution for keeping warm during colder months.

A novel approach to heated clothing

Traditional heated clothing depends on metal or ceramic heating elements powered by external sources, which carry potential safety risks. The newly developed fabric bypasses these limitations by using conductive polymer nanoparticles, capable of generating heat up to 30°C when exposed to sunlight. These nanoparticles also enable a color-changing feature that visually indicates temperature changes.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“The nanoparticles are activated by sunlight, enabling the fabric to absorb heat and convert it into warmth.”

Dr. Yuning Li.

The fabric is produced through a scalable wet-spinning method. This involves combining polyaniline and polydopamine nanoparticles for enhanced light absorption and photothermal conversion. Thermoplastic polyurethane serves as the structural matrix, while thermochromic dyes create the reversible color-changing effect. This smart fiber can be woven into various textile products, broadening its potential applications.





Photothermal conversion The process of converting light energy into heat energy. This is typically achieved through materials that absorb light and dissipate the energy as heat. Wet-spinning process A fiber production method where a polymer solution is extruded into a coagulating bath, forming fibers with specific functional properties. Thermochromic dyes Dyes that change color in response to temperature variations. These materials are often used in temperature-sensitive applications.

Key features: durability and adaptability

The fabric demonstrates impressive elasticity, stretching up to five times its original shape without losing functionality. It also withstands up to 24 wash cycles, maintaining its color-changing and heating properties. This durability ensures the fabric’s suitability for practical, long-term use.

“We prioritized durability, ensuring the fabric could withstand repeated use and environmental exposure while maintaining its innovative properties.”

Dr. Yuning Li.

Sustainable potential and future directions

Beyond personal warmth, the fabric holds promise for applications like solar-powered clothing for pets or aiding in cold rescue operations. To enhance accessibility, researchers are exploring cost-effective alternatives to polydopamine, aiming to scale production while maintaining the fabric's functionality.





Reference: Ge F, Peng J, Tan J, Yu W, Li Y, Wang C. Color tunable photo-thermochromic elastic fiber for flexible wearable heater. Adv Compos Hybrid Mater. 2024;7(5):173. doi: 10.1007/s42114-024-00994-4



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.