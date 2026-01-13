Some Food Preservatives Linked to Increased Cancer and Diabetes Risk

Read time: 5 minutes

Consuming higher levels of some food preservatives may be linked to moderate increases in cancer and type 2 diabetes risk, according to two new studies from researchers in France.





The studies, published in The BMJ and Nature Communications, examined food questionnaire answers from more than 100,000 people recorded over multiple years, investigating any associations between new cancer and type 2 diabetes diagnoses and the intake of 17 common food preservatives.





While both studies are observational and therefore cannot establish causality, the observed links between some preservatives and these health conditions suggest a need for further study, and potentially the re-evaluation of some food additive regulations.

Food preservatives linked to increased cancer risk

The use of additives has become standard practice in the food industry. By using preservative additives, producers can extend the shelf-life of their foods, helping to protect against the growth of microorganisms and spoilage for longer.





While food additives are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Food Safety Authority, and other relevant governing bodies, recent scientific studies have suggested that supplementation with certain preservatives may have a mixture of positive and harmful effects depending on their dose. However, there is a lack of epidemiological data detailing links between common preservatives and disease incidence.





Published in The BMJ, this latest study used data from the NutriNet-Santé study, covering more than 105,000 individuals between the years 2009 and 2023, and evaluated their consumption of different preservatives against any new cancer diagnoses.





What is the NutriNet-Santé study? The NutriNet-Santé study is an ongoing web-based prospective study that aims to investigate the links between nutrition and dietary habits, and various long-term health outcomes, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

The study collects data via online questionnaires which prompt participants to record detailed information about their diet, lifestyle, and health status.





Dietary intake was assessed during the study registration and then every six months, with each participant being asked to complete a 24-hour dietary record over 3 non-consecutive days. The records included brand-specific data, which allowed the researchers to estimate participants’ consumption of different food preservatives. Health questionnaires and official medical and death records were used to track cancer cases. Across the study period, 4,226 of the enrolled participants received a cancer diagnosis.





Of the 58 preservatives identified in the analysis, 17 preservatives were consumed by at least 10% of participants and were thus chosen to be evaluated against cancer incidence.





The researchers found that higher intakes of 6 out of the 17 preservatives were associated with higher incidences of breast and prostate cancers, as well as overall cancer incidence, compared with non-consumers or those with lower intakes.





Sodium nitrite was associated with a 32% increased risk of prostate cancer, while potassium nitrate was associated with an increased risk of overall cancer (13%) and breast cancer (22%). Acetic acid was associated with a 12% increased risk of overall cancer. Total sorbates, total sulfites and total acetates were also associated with increases in overall cancer.





“From my perspective, the work stands out as it did not particularly focus on ultra-processed foods, but took a broader view of dietary intake of food additives, using brand-specific information rather than a generalised assessment. Indeed, only about a third of the additive preservatives examined in this study were from ultra-processed foods,” commented Prof. William Gallagher, a professor of cancer biology at University College Dublin, in a statement given to the Science Media Centre Ireland. Gallagher was not involved in the study.

Advertisement





“Of interest, while a substantial number of study participants took part (>100,000), nearly 80% of them were women, tended to be older, and ate less processed meat. This suggests a slight bias to the study, but it looks like they tried their best to control for this,” Gallagher added.





“The conclusion that calls for future re-evaluation of the safety of these food additives, considering the balance between benefit and risk for food preservation, is warranted,” Dr. Gavin Stewart, a reader in interdisciplinary evidence at Newcastle University, told the Science Media Centre. Stewart was also not involved in the research.





“However, any calls for changes in consumer behavior would be premature given the uncertainty surrounding analysis of multiple subgroups and the potential for false-positive errors,” Stewart added.





“Even if future evidence can confidently demonstrate health benefits of avoiding preserved food, that may still be outweighed by the costs for some consumers,” said Stewart.

12 of 17 preservatives linked to type 2 diabetes risk

The second paper, published in Nature Communications, used similar data from more than 108,000 individuals enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé study between 2009 and 2023 to evaluate associations between food preservatives and type 2 diabetes incidence. Over the study period, 1,131 cases of type 2 diabetes (T2D) were diagnosed.





Researchers found that those who consumed the highest intake of preservatives had a 47% higher risk of developing T2D, compared to those who consumed the lowest levels. Broadly, non-antioxidant preservatives were associated with a 49% increase, while antioxidant additives were linked to a 40% higher risk.





Two major types of preservatives Antioxidant preservatives prevent foods from turning rancid or changing color by reducing the chance of fats combining with oxygen. On European food labels, antioxidant additives are typically assigned an E number ranging between E300 and E399. Common antioxidant preservatives include ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and sodium erythorbate.

Non-antioxidant preservatives slow food spoilage by preventing microbial growth or by slowing chemical reactions in food. These are typically assigned E numbers between E200 and E299, and include preservatives such as sodium nitrite, potassium nitrate, and acetic acid.

Advertisement





"This is the first study in the world on the links between preservative additives and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” said senior study author Mathilde Touvier, research director at the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research (Inserm) and the principal investigator of the NutriNet-Santé study, in a statement.





“Although the results need to be confirmed, they are consistent with experimental data suggesting the harmful effects of several of these compounds," Touvier added.





Of the 17 preservatives studied individually, higher intakes of 12 were associated with an increased risk for T2D. Five of these — potassium sorbate, potassium metabisulfite, sodium nitrite, acetic acid, and sodium acetate — were also identified as increasing disease risk in the cancer study.





"This work once again justifies the recommendations made by the National Nutrition and Health Programme to consumers to favor fresh, minimally processed foods and to limit unnecessary additives as much as possible," Touvier concluded.

References: Hasenböhler A, Javaux G, Payen De La Garanderie M, et al. Intake of food additive preservatives and incidence of cancer: Results from the NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort. BMJ. 2026;392:e084917. doi: 10.1136/bmj-2025-084917





Hasenböhler A, Javaux G, Payen De La Garanderie M, et al. Associations between preservative food additives and type 2 diabetes incidence in the NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort. Nat Commun. 2026;16(1):11199. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-67360-w