Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Sponge-like pellets may hold the key to preventing CO₂ from entering the atmosphere, supporting future net zero ambitions, a new report from the University of Nottingham explains.





Capturing carbon dioxide (CO₂) from industrial processes is a necessary step to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and minimise the severe impacts of climate change.





The study, published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, explored the use of novel sponge-like materials which can trap CO2, preventing it from entering the atmosphere from sources such as power plants.





These advanced materials are known as magnetic framework composites (MFCs), which combine two components: porous materials called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) that trap CO₂, and magnetic nanoparticles, which allow the material to be heated efficiently using magnetic fields to release the captured gas for storage or further use.





Until now, the focus of research on these materials has been on their powder form, which isn't practical for real-world applications. To address this, the researchers in this study developed a method to shape the MFC powders into small, strong pellets using different polymer binders. They then tested how these different formulations affected the material’s ability to absorb CO₂, its strength, and its heat transfer properties.





The results showed that some binders, such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), substantially increased the mechanical strength of the pellets, with just 4% binder resulting in 107% increase in pellet strength. The inclusion of magnetic nanoparticles was also found to significantly improve how well the materials can transfer heat, which is important for making the CO₂ capture and release process more energy efficient.





This work is an important step toward making these materials suitable for large-scale CO₂ capture technologies, helping to reduce industrial carbon emissions and supporting climate change mitigation efforts.





"This exciting research brings us closer to developing scalable, energy-efficient carbon capture technologies. By improving the strength and thermal performance of these materials, we’re opening up routes for their use in industrial applications, helping to prevent CO₂ emissions at source," said Dr Luke Woodliffe, Research Fellow in Complex Hydrides.





Reference: Woodliffe JL, Myszczynski M, Fay M, Molinar-Díaz J, Lester E, Robertson K. The impact of binders on magnetic framework composite pellets for CO 2 capture. Chem Eng J. 2025;510:161641. doi: 10.1016/j.cej.2025.161641





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.