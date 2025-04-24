Spring Allergies May Impair Cognitive Performance

Summary Researchers studied 392 adults, including 299 with pollen allergies, to assess how pollen affects cognitive performance. Despite self-reported difficulties, tests showed no significant correlation between pollen load and cognitive function. The study suggests subjective perception of performance often differs from objective data, highlighting the complexity of allergy impacts. Researchers studied 392 adults, including 299 with pollen allergies, to assess how pollen affects cognitive performance. Despite self-reported difficulties, tests showed no significant correlation between pollen load and cognitive function. The study suggests subjective perception of performance often differs from objective data, highlighting the complexity of allergy impacts. Key Takeaways Pollen exposure did not show a significant effect on cognitive performance in allergy sufferers.

Self-reported performance often differed from objective data, influenced by mood and lifestyle.

The research is part of broader studies examining the health impacts of pollen as allergies rise.





For allergy sufferers, it is difficult to enjoy spring. Almost as soon as nature begins to blossom again after winter, pollen spreads through the air. With climate change prolonging the pollen season, people are suffering from allergies for longer and many feel restricted in their day-to-day lives – including cognitively. Watery eyes, a stuffy nose or headaches can limit allergy sufferers in carrying out their tasks.





A group of researchers led by Dr. Marloes Eeftens from the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH) has now investigated the extent to which pollen load actually influences cognitive performance. The scientists reported on their findings in Environmental Epidemiology.

A focus on individual allergies

392 adults from the Basel region took part in the study, 299 of whom had a verified pollen allergy. “It can often be difficult to find subjects for studies. But there was a lot of interest here,” says Baylee Corpening, lead author of the study.





The researchers explain this by the fact that many of those affected do not always feel like their complaints are taken seriously. There was therefore a great deal of interest in having these complaints investigated from a scientific standpoint.





The researchers performed skin prick tests prior to the study to determine each subject’s personal allergy season. The investigations began at the start of the respective season: the study participants completed four online tests of their cognitive performance each day for ten days. Among other things, the tests examined attention, ability to concentrate, reaction time, and verbal and visual-spatial memory.