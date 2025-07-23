We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Squid Ink Helps Scientists Create Colorful Plastic Without Dyes or Pigments

Citric acid and squid ink can be used to develop a new range of structurally colored plastics that are recyclable and made from natural biodegradable ingredients.

News  
Published: July 23, 2025 
Original story from the American Chemical Society
Tangram puzzles pieces made from a new type of edible cellulose-based plastic.
These tangram puzzles are made from a new type of edible cellulose-based plastic with colors provided by tiny nanostructures within the material, rather than dyes. Credit: Adapted from ACS Nano 2025, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5c05346.
Read time: 1 minute

Plastics are one of the largest sources of pollution on Earth, lasting for years on land or in water. But a new type of brilliantly colored cellulose-based plastic detailed in ACS Nano could change that. By adding citric acid and squid ink to a cellulose-based polymer, researchers created a variety of structurally colored plastics that were comparable in strength to traditional plastics, but made from natural biodegradable ingredients and easily recycled using water.


Many plastics are dyed using specialized colorants, which can make these materials hard to recycle using typical processes. Over time, dyes can fade or leach into the environment, posing risks to wildlife. One way to make these colorants largely unnecessary could be a phenomenon called structural color. This occurs when tiny structures in a material reflect certain wavelengths of light rather than a dye or pigment molecule. Structural color gives peacock feathers and butterfly wings their vibrant hues and dazzling shine, but certain synthetic polymers display structural color as well.


Hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC), a derivative of cellulose often used in foods and pharmaceuticals, is one example of a material that can display structural color. In liquid form, it shines in iridescent tones, but its chemical properties have historically made it difficult to form into a solid plastic. So, Lei Hou, Peiyi Wu and colleagues wanted to see if they could fine-tune the chemistry of HPC to create vibrant, structurally colored plastics that worked as well as existing petroleum-based plastics and were environmentally friendly.

The researchers added citric acid, squid ink powder and water to the HPC polymer, which formed additional hydrogen bonds within the polymer, creating a firm material as it air-dried at room temperature. The dried material’s final hue depended on the amount of citric acid, so the researchers were able to create blue, green, orange and red versions. The final color intensity depended on the amount of squid ink powder present. Next, this liquid formulation was 3D-printed into a variety of shapes, molded into small structures, formed into a thin film and gently folded into pinwheels and origami cranes.  


Because the plastics dissolved in water, the original HPC-based plastic could be reformed into new shapes after being dried again. The recycled plastic had mechanical properties that were comparable or superior to those of most commercial, newly manufactured plastics. This work provides an efficient strategy to develop the next-generation of sustainable, dye-free plastics , the researchers say.


Reference: Ma X, Wu B, Hou L, Wu P. Edible structurally colored plastics. ACS Nano. 2025;19(26):23945-23954. doi: 10.1021/acsnano.5c05346


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

