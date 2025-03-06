Stable Blue Quantum Dots Pave Way for Bright, Eco-Friendly LED Displays

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

New research by Curtin University has achieved a breakthrough in eco-friendly display technology, creating highly efficient and stable blue quantum dot LEDs (QLEDs) that could power the next generation of televisions, smartphones, VR headsets and energy-efficient lighting – without using toxic heavy metals.





Study author Associate Professor Guohua Jia from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences said QLEDs are a futuristic display technology known for their superior brightness, colour accuracy, lifetime and energy efficiency compared to traditional LEDs. However, creating stable and efficient blue QLEDs without toxic materials like cadmium had until now been a major challenge.





“Our research team has developed a new type of quantum dot that matches or even outperforms traditional cadmium-based QLEDs, but in a safer and more sustainable way,” Associate Professor Jia said.





“Our quantum dots emit a pure and vibrant blue light with an impressive 24.7 per cent efficiency, which is among the highest recorded for blue QLEDs."





“They also last for nearly 30,000 hours, making them a promising step toward more durable and environmentally friendly display technology.”

Associate Professor Jia said the researchers achieved this by fine-tuning the structure of the quantum dots at an atomic level, reducing defects that can interfere with light emission.





“This approach allowed us to create more uniform quantum dots, improving both brightness and stability,” Associate Professor Jia said.





“We believe that our study will have a profound impact across the breadth of devices known as optoelectronics, which either produce light or use light to perform their functions.





“These results represent a new frontier in display technology and put us on a path towards superior displays with high colour purity, operational stability and eco-friendliness.





The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from Shanghai University, Jilin University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fudan University and TCL Research.





