Stable Way To Recycle Greenhouse Gases

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Wherever the production of harmful greenhouse gases cannot be prevented, they should be converted into something useful: this approach is called "carbon capture and utilisation". Special catalysts are needed for this. Until now, however, the problem has been that a layer of carbon quickly forms on these catalysts - this is called "coking" - and the catalyst loses its effect. At TU Wien, a new approach was taken: tiny metallic nanoparticles were produced on perovskite crystals through special pre-treatment. The interaction between the crystal surface and the nanoparticles then ensures that the desired chemical reaction takes place without the dreaded coking effect.

Dry reforming: Greenhouse gases become synthesis gas

Carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane are the two human-made greenhouse gases that contribute most to climate change. Both gases often occur in combination, for example in biogas plants. "So-called methane dry reforming is a method that can be used to convert both gases into useful synthesis gas at the same time," says Prof. Christoph Rameshan from the Institute of Materials Chemistry at TU Wien. "Methane and carbon dioxide are turned into hydrogen and carbon monoxide - and it is then relatively easy to produce other hydrocarbons from them, right up to biofuels."





The big problem here is the stability of the catalysts: "The metal catalysts that have been used for this process so far tend to produce tiny carbon nanotubes," explains Florian Schrenk, who is currently working on his dissertation in Rameshan's team. These nanotubes deposit as a black film on the surface of the catalyst and block it.

Perovskite crystals as the key to success

The TU Wien team has now created a catalyst with fundamentally different properties: "We use perovskites, which are crystals containing oxygen, which can be doped with various metal atoms," says Christoph Rameshan. "You can insert nickel or cobalt, for example, into the perovskite – metals that have also been used in catalysis before."





A special pre-treatment of the crystal with hydrogen at around 600 °C allows the nickel or cobalt atoms to migrate to the surface and form nanoparticles there. The size of the nanoparticles is crucial: Success has been achieved with nanoparticles with a diameter of 30 to 50 nanometres. The desired chemical reaction then takes place on these tiny grains, but at the same time the oxygen contained in the perovskite prevents the formation of carbon nanotubes.





"We were able to show in our experiments: If you choose the right size of nanoparticles, no carbon film is created – coking is no longer a danger," says Florian Schrenk. "Moreover, the nanoparticles are stable, the structure of the catalyst does not change, it can be used permanently."

Important building block for tomorrow's bio-refinery

The novel perovskite catalysts could be used wherever methane and carbon dioxide are produced simultaneously - this is often the case when dealing with biological substances, for example in biogas plants. Depending on the selected reaction temperature, one can influence the composition of the resulting synthesis gas. In this way, the further processing of climate-damaging greenhouse gases into valuable products could become an important building block for a sustainable circular economy.





Reference: Schrenk F, Lindenthal L, Drexler H, et al. Impact of nanoparticle exsolution on dry reforming of methane: Improving catalytic activity by reductive pre-treatment of perovskite-type catalysts. Appl. Catal. B: Environ. 2022;318:121886. doi: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121886



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.