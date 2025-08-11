We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Study Predicts Worldwide Glacier Erosion

The research team used AI to predict glacial erosion for 85% of modern glaciers.

News  
Published: August 11, 2025 
Original story from the University of Victoria
A glacier, blue and white, stretching along an ashen beach, like a wall of ice.
Credit: Lorenzo Castagnone/Unsplash
Read time: 1 minute

Glaciers carved the deep valleys of Banff, eroded Ontario to deposit the fertile soils of the Prairies and continue to change the Earth’s surface. But how fast do glaciers sculpt the landscape?  


Published today in Nature Geoscience, University of Victoria (UVic) geographer Sophie Norris and her international team provide the most comprehensive view of how fast glaciers erode, and how they change the landscape. Most importantly, their research also provides an estimate of the rate of contemporary erosion for more than 180,000 glaciers worldwide. 


Using a machine learning-based global analysis, Norris and her research team have worked to predict glacial erosion for 85 per cent of modern glaciers. Their regression equations estimate that 99 per cent of glaciers erode between 0.02 and 2.68 millimeters per year – roughly the width of a credit card.  


“The conditions that lead to erosion at the base of glaciers are more complicated than we previously understood. Our analysis found that many variables strongly influence erosion rates: temperature, amount of water under the glacier, what kind of rocks are in the area, and how much heat comes from inside the Earth,” – Sophie Norris, geography assistant professor


“Given the extreme difficulty in measuring glacial erosion in active glacial settings, this study provides us with estimates of this process for remote locations worldwide,” says John Gosse, Dalhousie University. 

Understanding the complex factors that cause erosion underneath glaciers is vital information for landscape management, long-term nuclear waste storage and monitoring the movement of sediment and nutrients around the world. 


Norris started this work while a post-doctoral fellow at Dalhousie and concluded it at UVic. The team of collaborators included the University of Grenoble Alpes (France), Dartmouth College (US), Pennsylvania State University (US) and the University of California Irvine (US). The work was carried out in partnership with and financially supported by the Canadian Nuclear Waste Management Organization. 


Reference: Norris SL, Gosse JC, Millan R, et al. Drivers of global glacial erosion rates. Nat Geosci. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41561-025-01747-8


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

