Study Reveals Limited Impact on Native Bees in Maryland From Honey Bee Populations

A comprehensive study led by researchers from Penn State explores the dynamics between managed honey bees and native bees in Maryland, examining whether honey bees impact wild bee populations through competition for resources or pathogen transmission. Covering 33 native bee genera, the findings indicate that only a small number of these native bees showed signs of being negatively impacted by honey bees.

Understanding species-specific impacts

The team analyzed data from nearly 4,000 apiaries across Maryland, mapping these in relation to wild bee populations recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Bee Monitoring and Identification Lab. Their results reveal that managed honey bee presence, along with urbanization, correlated with declines in six specific native bee genera, including Svastra, Florilegus, Agapostemon, Augochlora, Lasioglossum and Melissodes. Notably, Svastra long-horned bees showed the strongest response, with declines in areas of high apiary density. Meanwhile, Florilegus numbers dropped primarily in urban settings, indicating that urbanization, as much as or more than honey bee presence, may influence native bee populations.





Apiary A location where beekeepers maintain honey bee hives, often to produce honey and assist in pollination. A location where beekeepers maintain honey bee hives, often to produce honey and assist in pollination. Long-horned bees A group of bees named for the males’ characteristically long antennae. Some, like those in the genus Svastra, rely on specific flowering plants for foraging, making them sensitive to changes in habitat availability. A group of bees named for the males’ characteristically long antennae. Some, like those in the genus Svastra, rely on specific flowering plants for foraging, making them sensitive to changes in habitat availability. Urbanization The expansion of cities and towns, which often replaces natural landscapes with infrastructure like buildings and roads, limiting resources available to many wildlife species. The expansion of cities and towns, which often replaces natural landscapes with infrastructure like buildings and roads, limiting resources available to many wildlife species.

Characteristics linked to vulnerability

Further analysis suggests that the native bees most affected by apiaries and urban land development tend to nest in the ground, forage later in the season, and sometimes depend on specific types of plants for food. For instance, late-season foraging brings these bees into direct competition with honey bees at the peak of their colony growth, when floral resources are limited. The study notes that urban environments further challenge ground-nesting bees by limiting access to bare ground and other essential nesting resources due to infrastructure like concrete and asphalt.

Implications for conservation strategies

The findings emphasize that to support these vulnerable groups of native bees, urban green spaces can be managed to provide bare ground for nesting and an array of flowering plants that bloom later in the year. This approach could help reduce the competition pressure exerted by honey bees and urban development on certain bee species.

Future research and technological advancements

While the study highlights trends specific to Maryland, it also lays the groundwork for more region-specific research across the United States. The researchers at Penn State’s new INSECT NET program aim to develop non-invasive monitoring tools to expand these studies. The insights gained from future research may support more refined conservation approaches that address species- and genus-level responses to both managed honey bee populations and urbanization.





