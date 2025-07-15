Successful Nature Restoration in Five Steps

Read time: 3 minutes

Many European ecosystems – whether it’s forests, rivers, fields, or meadows – are in poor condition. Despite all conservation efforts, biodiversity continues to decline. However, experts are hopeful that this could change. With the “Nature Restoration Regulation” (NRR), the EU has adopted an ambitious set of rules that came into force in August 2024. The aim of this regulation is to restore biodiversity over the long term and enhance the resilience of ecosystems to climate change and other pressures. This requires restoring damaged ecosystems and returning them to a healthy state. Conditions for key species groups – pollinators such as bees and butterflies – should also be improved through targeted action. These insects are also good indicators for measuring the condition of ecosystems. All member states must now define how they intend to achieve the targets set out in the regulation in national recovery plans. They are obliged to submit the draft to the European Commission by 1 September 2026.



"This is a milestone in terms of ecosystem restoration", says UFZ agroecologist Prof Dr Josef Settele, member of the German Advisory Council on the Environment (SRU). "This regulation has the potential to really enhance biodiversity in Europe". However, the member states must back up the binding targets with effective measures.



But what needs to be considered? Three German political advisory bodies have addressed this question. In addition to the German Advisory Council on the Environment, the Scientific Advisory Council on Biodiversity and Genetic Resources and the Scientific Advisory Council on Forest Policy were involved.



"Originally, we had developed the recommendations specifically for Germany. However, we believe that they are also relevant for other EU countries. That is why we have now made the most important points available internationally in the scientific journal Restoration Ecology", says Elisabeth Marquard, research associate at the UFZ and the SRU.



According to the team’s assessment, the success of the national recovery plans depends primarily on five factors:



First, the attitude towards nature restoration measures and landscape change is crucial. "We need the support of not only land users but also politicians, the business community, and the general public", says Marquard. Clear communication about both the benefits and challenges of restoration projects is essential. Such projects are also more likely to be successful if citizens are informed about planning processes at an early stage and can participate in them.



Second, it is important to agree on qualitative and quantitative restoration targets in each EU country. This is because the EU regulation contains certain rules on what should be achieved in forests, agricultural land, or cities. However, each member state is obliged to identify exactly which specific measures will be taken, where, and within what time frame. This could involve converting forests by adding more natural mixed stands, planting more hedges on arable land, or creating and maintaining urban green spaces to promote biodiversity. When selecting areas for restoration, it is important to ensure they are connected to each other or to existing high-value conservation areas, thereby helping to build a larger functional network of habitats.



Third, better coordination between restoration measures and other land use priorities is needed.



Fourth, supportive legal and institutional frameworks should be established. "These two points deal with the question of how to best organise large-scale restoration", explains UFZ environmental law expert Moritz Hermsdorf, who also works at the SRU. "Harmful land use practices must be reduced and previous gains safeguarded. This includes updating legal provisions to help public authorities acquire land and encourage long-term agreements with private landowners for restoration projects. In such agreements, land users or owners agree either to carry out the necessary measures themselves or to allow them to be implemented by others.



Fifth, making voluntary restoration measures more attractive to land users is essential. "This is primarily a question of financial support", says Marquard. Support from the Common Agricultural Policy of the EU would offer the greatest leverage here. New sources of value creation should also be explored. There are already pilot projects in which plants from rewetted peatlands and wet meadows are used as renewable raw materials. For example, the mail-order company OTTO has developed product packaging that contains 10% sedges and rushes from restoration sites.



Economic arguments can often increase public support for restoration – though they are not the only factor. Restored ecosystems are generally more resilient to climate change and provide water conservation and flood protection. They also frequently offer greater recreational value. "We need to make it clear that a region can benefit greatly from successful restoration", says Marquard.



She and her colleagues believe this is particularly important in the current political

situation. It is still far from certain whether it will be possible to fully achieve the potential of the new EU regulations to protect nature. "In some political circles, the Nature Restoration Regulation is once again being called into question", says Settele. He considers this to be a serious mistake. This is a key opportunity to strengthen biodiversity and promote sustainable farming practices across Europe – and it should not be missed. "Biodiversity and sustainability are essential – not least for ensuring the long-term economic stability of Europe".





Reference: Marquard E, Hermsdorf M, Dahms H, et al. Underpinning the EU Nature Restoration Regulation: Five success factors for effective measures in the Member States. Rest Eco. 2025. doi:10.1111/rec.70121



